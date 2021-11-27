This 50-inch 4K TV is only $299 in Black Friday weekend deal

Black Friday may be over, but the deals aren't! This weekend, the Cyber Monday TV deals are already trickling. This 50-inch Insiginia TV is $150 off its original price of $450. It is now only $299!

You can get your hands on this incredible TV deal via Amazon. Check out the Best Friday weekend Amazon deals here.

Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart Fire TV

: was $450 now $299 @ Walmart Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart Fire TV : was $450 now $299 @ Walmart

This Black Friday weekend, feast your eyes on this stunning 4K Insignia TV. This 50-inch panel, packed with 2160p resolution, comes with Alexa voice control, DTS studio sound speakers and access to thousands of shows with Fire TV. You can also tap into your favorite streaming apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and YouTube.



According to Amazon, this $299 50-inch, 4K Insignia TV earned a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. And out of those ratings, a whopping 82% are 5 stars. Why? Well, the consensus among former customers is that the picture quality is fantastic. After all, it is an ultra-HD TV with 2160p resolution. It's also very sharp and gets bright enough to still remain visible despite having your shades open on a sunny day.

Another common thread I've seen among reviews is how easy the ports are to access. No need to do any silly yoga poses to reach I/O options. People are also impressed with Alexa being built into the TV. As such, many people can control their smart home with the remote.

For an extra $126, you can have an expert mount your brand spankin' new 4K, 50-inch TV mounted to your wall. It's the perfect time of the year to buy a large TV so you can kick back and watch "A Christmas Story" reruns when everyone's favorite December holiday draws closer.

