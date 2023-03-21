The Apple iPad Air 5 is $100 off right now at Amazon

Apple's M1 iPad Air is down to its second lowest price ever at Amazon. Right now, the online retailer offers the Apple iPad Air for $499 (opens in new tab) at checkout. It normally costs $599, so that's $100 in savings.

This is the iPad Air's second lowest price ever on Amazon and one of the best iPad deals available right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5 — its lowest price ever. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

The 2022 iPad Air brings faster performance, more storage, and longer battery life to Apple's lightweight tablet series. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Rounding out its specs are built-in stereo speakers, a 12MP rear camera and 12MP FaceTime camera.

We didn't test the iPad Air 5 however, in our iPad Air 4 review, we praise its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. The iPad Air's battery life was also impressive. It endured 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous Wi-Fi surfing at 150 nit of brightness. We expect the iPad Air with its new M1 chip to be more on par with the M1 iPad Pro.

Apple's M1 8-core chip and 8-core graphics combination ensures snappy responsiveness and smooth gameplay. Touch ID and Apple Pay functionality allow for fast and secure payments. And what's more, the 5th generation iPad Air works with Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard (both sold separately).

Weighing in a 1 pound and 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches, the iPad Air 5 looks identical to the iPad Air 4 (9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1 pounds). It's slightly lighter than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and on par with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds).

Now $100 off, the iPad Air 5 is a must if you want to snag Apple's fastest, lightweight tablet for less.