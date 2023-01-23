The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 just crashed to its lowest price yet

Apple deals are off to an impressive start this year with notable discounts on select iPads. If you're looking for the best tablet to replace your laptop, this deal is just for you.

Amazon currently offers the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 for $1,299 (opens in new tab) — its lowest price ever. Traditionally priced at $1,399, that's $100 in savings and one of the best iPad deals we've tracked all month.

(opens in new tab) Apple 12.9 inch iPad Pro M2: $1,399 $1,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 512GB of ample storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

Released in 2022, Apple's 12.9 inch iPad Pro M2 brings faster performance to its big screen tablet. Super-charged with Apple's powerful M2 chip, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop (keyboard sold separately) The iPad Pro in this deal features a 12.9 inch (2388 x 1668) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM 10-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

Although we didn't test it, iPad Pro 2022 reviews average 4.1 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Owners praise its fast M2 processor and Wi-Fi 6e connectivity. Apple's rates its new M2 chip as 15% faster than the M1 whereas the M2's GPU is 35% speedier.

In our 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro review, we found it to be incredibly fast so we expect the 2022 iPad Pro to be on par with handling graphics-intensive tasks and should process more efficiently and smoothly.

At 1.5 pounds, 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is identical in mass to the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. It supplies you with a USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4 and works with Apple Pencil 2, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

At $100 off, the 12.9 iPad Pro M2 is at its best price yet. It's a solid buy if you want the power of a laptop with the portability of a tablet.