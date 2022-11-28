Take $200 off Asus ZenBook Duo 14 in this Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deal — act fast while it lasts!

Cyber Monday laptop deals have been coming in hot all day strong, and there are plenty of discounts to be had with the latest and greatest 2-in-1 laptops. Heck, with this veritable smorgasbord of Cyber Monday deals at your itchy fingertips, it might be challenging to find your Zen amid the madness...

Oh wait, there it is! For the next six hours, the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), down from $1,200. That's a nifty $200 in savings to keep in your wallet — or spend on one of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals. Noice!

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals are still pouring in, so stay tuned for more!

(opens in new tab) Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482): $1,200 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save a solid $200 in this Best Buy Cyber Flash Sale (opens in new tab) deal. Equipped with a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, Intel Core i5-1155G7 CPU, integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, the ZenBook Duo 14 makes content creation and light gaming a breeze. Act fast, because this deal ends in a few hours!

Content creation isn't an easy or stress-free job, but the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 is here to make your life a little more...well, Zen. This dual-screen machine is powered by an Intel Core i5-1155G7 CPU, integrated Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Measuring 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches and clocking in at 3.5 pounds, this 14-inch laptop is a useful tool for multimedia mavens.

Bonus: the handy-dandy dual screen is ideal for anyone who uses Adobe's creative software suite; the second display allows for detailed color grading. The chassis also comes fully loaded with an array of the usual ports; USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, an SD Card slot, and a headphone jack are all included.

While we haven't tested this particular configuration of the ZenBook Pro Duo 14, we ranted and raved over the notebook's bright, colorful display and punchy performance in our full ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED review, though that machine was equipped with more powerful Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

Cyber Monday is upon us, and we're expecting extended savings on today's most coveted gadgets. Check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best discounts happening right now, not to mention the best Cyber Monday laptop deals.