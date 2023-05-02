Star Wars Day 2023: Best May the 4th deals

May 4th is Star Wars Day and celebrates 46 years of the Star Wars franchise. It's one of the best times of the year to snag discounts on Star Wars merch including games, gadgets and collectibles.

Currently, Newegg is throwing in the just released game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free (opens in new tab) (valued at $70) when you buy the $299 Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle. Besides the free new Star Wars Jedi series game, this Xbox Series S bundle includes: an Xbox Series S console, Xbox Wireless Controller, High Speed HDMI cable, Gilded Hunter Pack for Fortnite, Gilded Hunter Pack for Rocket League and Gilded Hunter Pack for Fall Guys.

In our Star Wars: Jedi Survivor review, we praise the game's new engaging mechanics and overall cosmetics. We also loved its compelling finale and rated it 4 out of 5-stars, co-signed with our Editor's Choice Award. According to our reviewer, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does a great job of exploring the franchise's ongoing clash of light and dark sides. If you're a Star Wars fan or into action adventure games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a worthy addition to your collection.

Another Star Wars Day deal that never gets old is the Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 Digital Pet Game for $11 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This classic white version usually retails for $20, so that's $9 in savings. It's the R2-D2 Tamagotchi's lowest price ever and one of the best early Star Wars deals you can get today. Inspired by the original Tamagotchi digital pet from 1997, it has a familiar R2-D2 design and digital character on the screen.

Just like the original Tamagotchi, the object of the game is to take care of your R2-D2 and keep him happy. You'll do so by playing two mini games and keeping him charged and cleaned. You'll train your R2-D2 to master up to learn 19 skills which prompts him to unlock up to 7 games.

And that's just the tip of the galactic iceberg. Browse more of our favorite Star Wars Day discounts below.

Star Wars Day deals 2023

(opens in new tab) Star Wars: Squadrons: $39 $5 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save 85% on Star Wars: Squadrons for Xbox Series X|S.. At this stellar Star Wars Day deal price, it's a must buy if you're into flight simulators or a huge Star Wars fan. We played Star Wars: Squadrons on a PC and liked its satisfying flight combat, colorful environments and ship customization.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: $59 $23 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $36 on Lego Star Wars: The SkyWalker Saga for Xbox Seris X|S. The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humor you know and love.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle: $369 $299 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

Get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free (valued at $70) when you buy the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle. This bundle includes: an Xbox Series S console, Xbox Wireless Controller, High Speed HDMI cable, Gilded Hunter Pack for Fortnite, Gilded Hunter Pack for Rocket League and Gilded Hunter Pack for Fall Guys.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Stellar Shift): $69 $59 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on this space-themed Xbox Stellar Shift Special Edition wireless controller. it features a color-shifting, blue-purple shimmer and purple swirl design textured grips for enhanced comfort. It works with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs and laptops.

(opens in new tab) Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 Digital Pet Game: was $19 $11 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Inspired by the original Tamagotchi digital pet from 1997, this Star Wars R2-D2 themed game has never been cheaper. Take care of R2-D2 by keeping him charged and clean and by playing two mini-games (firefighting and Dejarik “holochess”). There are 19 skills for R2-D2 to learn and 7 mini-games for him to unlock, depending on his skill levels.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection PS4: $29 $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $10 off, the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection is at its lowest price yet. This bundle includes 2 games: Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. In Jedi Knight II, you play as Kyle Katarn, employing a unique mix of weapons, force powers, and your lightsaber in single player first and third-person action. In Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, you'll follow an ancient tradition and learn the powers and dangers of the force in this single and multiplayer action combat game. The Nintendo Switch version (opens in new tab) is available for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo: $29 $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on Star Wars Racer and Commando combo with this 2-in-1 game deal. It includes two classic Star Wars games — Star Wars: Episode I Racer and Star Wars Republic Commando. Relive the adrenaline-pumping Podracing sequence from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace with Star Wars: Episode I Racer. Lead an elite squad as you infiltrate, dominate, and annihilate the opposition in Star Wars Republic Commando.

(opens in new tab) Wxauisive Gaming Star Wars: The Mandalorian Boba Fett Phone and Controller Holder: $25 $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Boba Fett phone and controller holder makes a great collectible for Star Wars fans. It's 8-inches tall and well balanced so you don't have to worry about it tipping over. It fits any size phone and supports PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

(opens in new tab) Sanyoo AirPods Carrying Case (Baby Yoda): $11 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This fun and cute AirPods case is sure to brighten any Star Wars fan's mood. It's made of soft, silicone and a design is inspired by Baby Yoda (The Child) from the hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. Much like how Mando protects Baby Yoda, this case offers all-around protection for Apple AirPods. It's dust-and-waterproof and has a carabiner clip to attached to any keyring, bag or belt.

(opens in new tab) Geeknet Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger: $50 $25 @ GameStop (opens in new tab)

Right now, the Geeknet Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger is 50% off at GameStop. It works with any Qi wireless-enabled phone to fast charge your device at warp speed. It has a USB-C port and comes with a wall charging cable.

(opens in new tab) Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Xbox Wireless Controller w/ Quick Charging Stand: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon celebrates Star Wars Day with $40 off this Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller and Quick charging stand bundle. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Amazon also offers the Boba Fett themed Xbox wireless controller for $149 (opens in new tab) ($30 off).