Sony WH-XB910N extra bass headphones plummet to $123 in early Black Friday deal

Sony WH-XB910N extra bass headphones have never been cheaper than they are today. If you're searching for the best noise cancelling-headphones under $150, read on my frugal friend.

Right now, you can get yourself a pair of Sony WH-XB910N headphones for just $123 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. When not on sale, they cost $249, so that's $126 off and sets a new price low for these ear cans. This is one of the best headphone deals you can get before Black Friday. We don't see it going any lower between now and then.

Walmart (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab) offer this same deal — the latter comes with a Black Friday price guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-XB910N ANC Headphones: $249 $123 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $126 on the Sony WH-XB910N noise-cancelling headphones. These over-ear headphones feature Sony Extra Bass sound, advanced noise-cancelling, a built in mic, on-ear controls and up to 30 hours of battery life. We rate the Sony WH-XB910N 4 out of 5-stars (opens in new tab) for their bold and dynamic sound, long playtime, great ambient sound mode and 360 Reality Audio with DSEE support.

The Sony WH-XB910Ns are one of the best wireless noise cancelling headphones to buy. They feature 40mm drivers, Extra Bass, a built-in mic, on-ear controls and advanced digital noise-cancelling. With Bluetooth/NFC wireless connectivity and up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, the WH-XB910Ns offer wireless freedom and all-day private listening.

In our Sony WH-XB910N review, we gave them 4 out of 5-stars for their bold, dynamic sound, long playtime and great ambient sound mode. In one test, our reviewer instantly felt the emphasized low on Michael Jackson’s bass-heavy track, “Billie Jean".

Design-wise, the Sony WH-XB910Ns feature an over-ear, premium design similar to its $399 sibling, the Sony WH-1000XM5s. Their durable hard plastic construction is complemented by cozy leather-like ear-pads and a matching cushioned adjustable headband.

Like all Sony headphones, they work with the free Sony Headphones app for Android and iOS. This optional companion app lets you manage what's playing, adjust the sound to your liking via EQ settings, and activate Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa hands-free voice control.

If quality sound, thumping bass and noise-cancellation ticks all the boxes for you, Sony WH-XB910N headphones won't disappoint.

Early Black Friday headphone deals continue to impress as October comes to a close. Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 so be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals hub for the best discounts of the season.