Sony noise cancelling headphones deal takes $100 off WH-XB900N Extra Bass model

Sony WH-XB900N noise cancelling headphones are a cheaper alternative to the new Sony WH-1000XM4s. They provide signature Sony sound with Extra Bass, advance noise-cancellation and up to 30 hours of battery life.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $148. Formerly $248, that's $100 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones.

Outside of the holiday season, this is one of the best headphones deals you can get.

You can save $100 on the Sony WH-XB900N wireless noise-cancelling headphones at Amazon. These over-ear headphones feature Sony Extra Bass sound, advanced noise-cancelling, a built in mic, on-ear controls and up to 30 hours of battery life.

The Sony WH-XB900Ns are one of the best wireless noise cancelling headphones to buy.

They feature 40mm drivers, Extra Bass, a built-in mic, on-ear controls, and advanced digital noise-cancelling. With Bluetooth/NFC wireless connectivity and up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, the WH-XB900Ns offer wireless freedom and all-day private listening.

I own the XB900N headphones and love their class-leading sound, excellent noise-cancelling, and lightweight, comfortable design. What's more, they pair instantly to Bluetooth ready devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop PCs.

Performance-wise, they deliver excellent Sony bass-heavy sound and stellar noise-cancellation. I've used the XB900Ns while traveling and they did a great job blocking out airplane noise. When I wanted to hear the the Captain's announcements clearly, I simply had to cover one ear cup to initiate ambient sound.

Design-wise, the Sony WH-XB900Ns feature an over-ear, premium design similar to its $350 sibling, the Sony WH-1000XM4s. Their durable hard plastic construction is complemented by cozy leather-like ear-pads and a matching cushioned adjustable headband.

Like all Sony headphones, the WH-XB900Ns work with the free Sony Headphones app for Android and iOS. This optional companion app lets you manage what's playing, adjust the sound to your liking via EQ settings, and activate Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa hands-free voice control.

If audio quality, booming bass, and effective noise-cancelling are priority, the WH-XB900Ns are a smart buy.