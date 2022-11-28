Save $400 on the MSI Stealth 15M with RTX 3060 in this sneaky Cyber Monday deal — lowest price ever!

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are sneaking around every corner like a digital Krampus, and the MSI Stealth M15 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H brains and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 brawn. It's never been a better time to dip your toes into the ever-expanding multiverse of PC gaming — especially when it come to holiday tech bargains and VR gaming deals. (Not to mention the best streaming deals for when you just want to relax.)

Right now, the MSI Stealth M15 is on sale for just $1,000 on Amazon (opens in new tab), down from $1,400. That adds up to $400 in savings for this understated gaming rig, and it's $200 more affordable than the same configuration we found during Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale.

Looking for more mechanical muscle from MSI? Check out the best MSI laptops on our shortlist, and maybe a Cyber Monday monitor deal to boot.

(opens in new tab) MSI Stealth 15M (A11UEK-009): $1,400 $1,000 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $400 off, the MSI Stealth 15M is an excellent entry level gaming rig. A 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a zippy 512GB SSD round out the specs of this midsized Windows 10 machine. Act fast, because this Cyber Monday deal ends on November 29.

The MSI Stealth 15M is plenty capable for casual gamers, but when we reviewed it last year, we were turned off by its premium price point of $1,649. Now that you can find this configuration on sale for just $1K, it's a solid value when considering the specs under the hood.

For the price, you get an Intel Core i7-11375H processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and packed into a thin-and-light chassis with a comfortable keyboard. At 3.7 pounds and 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.6 inches, the MSI Stealth 15M is surprisingly thin and lightweight for a gaming laptop. The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (3.8 pounds, 12.7 x 9.0 x 0.7 inches) and Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070) (4.4 pounds, 14.2 x 10 x 0.8 inches) couldn’t quite match the MSI.

Equipped with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, the bezels are extra-thin on the sides for maximized on-screen real estate. On the left side, there’s the power jack, a microSD card slot, one USB Type-A port and a headphone jack, while the right side features a Thunderbolt 4, a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port and an HDMI port.

On the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey benchmark (Ultra, 1080p), the MSI Stealth 15M hit 55 fps, surpassing the mainstream gaming laptop average (49 fps). Surprisingly, it also beat the Triton 300 SE’s RTX 3060 (51 fps) and the TUF Dash F15’s RTX 3070 (51 fps).

The MSI Stealth 15M nailed 77 fps on the Far Cry New Dawn benchmark (Ultra, 1080p), which slid past the category average (74 fps) as well as the Triton 300 SE (73 fps) and TUF Dash F15 (70 fps).

Keep checking our Cyber Monday laptop deals hub all day (not to mention our main Cyber Monday deals hub) for even more savings and holiday steals.