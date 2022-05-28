Samsung Memorial Day sale: Get a free Galaxy Watch 4 with Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung's Memorial Day sale offers the best trade-in deals and freebies on its top rated phones. For a limited time, score a free Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab)and huge savings on your next daily driver.

Right now, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 unlocked for as low as $699 (opens in new tab) with Samsung's enhanced trade-in offer. Plus, Samsung is tossing in a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (valued at $350) to complement your new Galaxy device. As an alternative, you can get a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from $199 (opens in new tab) .

Samsung revolutionary Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the world's first foldable phone with an under display camera. It features a 7.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2208 x 1768) 120Hz main display. When closed, its Dynamic AMOLED 2X (862 x 2268) cover display measures 6.2 inches.

In our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review, we loved its unique, useful design, vivid display and stellar camera array. We were also fond of its S Pen support and IPX8 water resistant design. We gave the Galaxy Z Fold 3 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3's clamshell design unfolds into a tablet which makes it easier to read and use apps. Integrated into its user interface is a quick access task bar which lets you open more than one window at a time.

Over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3's screen is up to 29% brighter without compromising battery life. For increased durability, it has an armor aluminum construction, gorilla glass screen and is IPX8 water resistant. With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU inside, 12GB of RAM and S Pen support, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the ultimate multitasking phablet.

Whether you're due for an upgrade or want to treat dad this Father's Day, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a wise choice.

