Samsung Memorial Day sale 2023: Best 15 deals you can get today

Samsung's Memorial Day sale starts now with generous discounts on Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Phone, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. You can also score savings on Samsung QLED/OLED TVs, projectors and more. So besides Samsung appliances, Memorial Day is a great time to save on Samsung's top-rated mobile gadgets and home theater tech.

For example, you can get the Galaxy Book 3 with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $799 at Samsung. No trade-in required. it usually costs $999, so that's $250 back into your pocket. Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 series brings 13th Gen Intel power to its family of premium machines. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) LED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD

In our review of the 2-in-1 version, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360, it earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Some of the features we loved about it include its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, stunning display, and comfortable typing experience.

Looking for a price break on a Samsung TV to watch the 2023 NBA Playoffs like never before? Save up to $2,700 on the 2022 Samsung 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. Prices start from $1,599. If you want a newer model TV and don't mind spending more, you can get the 2023 Samsung 55" S95C OLED 4K TV for $2,399 ($100 off).

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $999 $799 @ Samsung

Samsung ViewFinity S65A 34" Curved Monitor: $699 $469 @ Samsung

Save $230 on the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S65A 34" Curved Monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) panel with 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time has a 1000R curvature, HDR10 and FreeSync. This combination of features translates to enhanced productivity, stutter-free fast action scenes and smooth gameplay. Grab it today for an all-time low price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked: $1,379 up to $750 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $750 on the 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Lime with eligible trade-in. Plus get $100 in Samsung credit to spend on accessories. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 512GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $799 from $99 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $700 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 with eligible trade-in The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB of storage. Powering the device is 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799 up to $800 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save $800 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with eligible trade-in. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. It's equipped with 256GB of storage for storing apps and important files.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $779 $699 @ Samsung

Save $80 on the Galaxy Tab S8 with no trade-in. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 256GB of microSD-expandable storage and massive 8,000mAH battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $979 $899 @ Samsung

Save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with no trade-in. It boasts a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 256GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,199 $1099 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with no trade-in at Samsung. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $279 up to $120 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $120 on the Galaxy Watch 5 with eligible trade-in. This 40mm smartwatch features features auto workout tracking, body compostion analysis, advanced sleep coaching and enhanced GPS tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $154 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $40 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with trade-in. These premium wireless earbuds feature active noise-cancellation, ambient modes, and 360 degree sound with Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149 up to $40 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $40 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with trade-in. If various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy.

Samsung Neo Q90C 75" QLED TV (2023): $2,799 $2,399 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the 2023 65-inch Samsung Q90C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience.

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $2,599 $1,599 @ Samsung

Save $1,000 on the 65-inch Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TVs. This line of televisions features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. What's more, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: up to $800 off @ Samsung

The Samsung Memorial Day sale knocks up to $800 off Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TVs. Prices start at $899 and range from 43" to 85". When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Artfully designed to sit flush against the wall and look like framed painting or photo, The Frame accents any décor. For $150 more, the Frame’s bezel may be customized to match your room's style and color.