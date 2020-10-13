Prime Day headphones deal: Bose QC 35 II for just $199

Bose QuietComfort 35 II are among the best wireless headphones you can get. And for a limited time, you can snag them for a sweet price.

From now until October 14, you can the Bose QC 35 II for $199at Amazon. Usually $349, these headphones are now $150 off their normal price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these noise-cancelling headphones. It's one of the best Prime Day headphone deals you can get right now.

If you're not a Prime member, sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to get this deal.

They feature a comfortable over-ear design, built-in mic, noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life. Beside detailed, accurate sound Bose QC 35 IIs deliver crystal-clear call quality. This makes them great for virtual Zoom meetings on your laptop when you're not streaming Spotify or Netflix.

And with Alexa and Google Assistant support, you can enjoy the hands-free music, weather, sports scores and news using just your voice. Use the Bose Connect for iOS and Android to customize your sound, adjust noise-cancelling levels and manage Bluetooth connections.

Bose QC 35 IIs are a solid pickup for anyone who wants distraction-free listening. At just $199, this Prime Day deal is too good to pass up.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off October 13 at 12am PT and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best headphones. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day headphones deals page for this year’s amazing discounts.