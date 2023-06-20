Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming laptops 2023: What to expect, early discounts

This summer's best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming laptops are bound to be impressive. We expect to see the best deals of the summer during Prime Day 2023. In fact, we're already seeing the lowest prices ever on select Nvidia RTX 40-Series and AMD RX 7000-Series laptops. During Prime Day 2023, expect to see more discounts on these latest configurations.

Bargain hunters can expect to save big — on previous-gen Nvidia RTX 30 Series and AMD RX 6000 Series GPU laptops especially. If you're shopping on a tight budget, don't miss this season's summer clearance deals on older model PCs. Although they've been replaced by newer hardware, these machines are still more than adequate for gaming, video editing and multitasking.

Although Prime Day 2023 deals in the U.S. haven't officially started, there are plenty of early discounts on gaming notebooks to snag right now. And not only from Amazon. Gaming laptop retailers like B&H, Best Buy, Newegg, Walmart, and Target offer excellent deals on gaming laptops ahead of and during Prime Day.

As per usual, Prime members can take advantage of exclusive discounts on select gaming notebooks among its Prime Day laptop deals . If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime to access the best Prime Day 2023 gaming laptop deals.

And that's just one of the many early Prime Day deals on gaming laptops out there. See today's best Prime Day worthy gaming laptop deals below.

Early Prime Day deals on gaming laptops

HP Victus 15 RTX 4050: $1,169 $989 @ Amazon

Save $180 on the HP Victus 15 (15-fa1010nr) — one of the best gaming laptops for the money. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

HP Omen 16 RTX 4050: $1,249 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the 16.1-inch HP Omen gaming laptop. This machine is configured with a 16.1 inch (2560 x 1440) 144Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13420H 8-core CPU 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4050 GPU does all the heavy graphics lifting. This deal includes 1-month of Xbox Game Pass for free.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060: $1,399, $1,179 @ B&H

Save $220 on the TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 4060 GPU. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display and 4.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8Gb of dedicated memory and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 RX 6800S: $1,949 $1,299 @ Best Buy

Save $650 on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 in this pre-Prime Day-rivaling deal from Best Buy. Thin and lightweight, this gaming laptop packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. AMD's powerful Radeon RX 6800S does the heavy lifting for graphics.

Acer Nitro 16 RTX 4070: $1,499 $1,399 @ B&H

Save $100 on the Acer Nitro 16 at B&H. Featuring a 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and the latest RTX 4070 GPU, it's more than equipped for gaming, creating and day-to-day productivity. View everything in bright, vibrant color on the laptop's 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 165Hz display. Meanwhile, a speedy 512GB ensures fast boot ups, short load times and ample storage for games, apps and ohter important files.

MSI Stealth 15 RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,449 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the MSI Stealth. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Alongside the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, it has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.