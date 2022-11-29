One of the best OLED TVs out there is $100 off on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is nearly at its end, but the deals won't stop coming until the world is satisfied the amount of saving you and I have done today! In this deal, we're seeing that the 48-inch LG C2 OLED is $1,047 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

LG's OLED TVs are phenomenal. Boasting crisp 4K video quality, 120Hz refresh rate (which makes it great for gaming), Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, a Picture-in-Picture mode, and a level of color depth and brightness that will make you melt, this is hard to say no to.

I personally use an LG OLED TV every day, specifically the C1 model, and it's fantastic. Keep checking our main Cyber Monday deals hub for even more holiday discounts.

The latest version of LG's OLED TV line-up is currently $100 off in this Cyber Monday deal. While this isn't a steep deal, it does make this a perfect time to invest in a 48-inch OLED TV if you've been wanting one. And to be honest, LG offers one of the best out there, boasting staggering color depth and brightness.

The 24 years I've spent living on this planet can be divided into two periods. The first period is the time before I purchased an LG OLED TV, while the second is the time after. Yes, that's how significant buying this TV was for me.

Going from the cheap stuff to something this premium absolutely blew my mind, and it has made my daily gaming and TV watching significantly more enjoyable. It's gotten to the point where I often wonder what the purpose of movie theatres are anymore. Why do I need to get out when I have such an amazing display in the comfort of my own home?

If you have the money, I'd recommend LG's OLED TVs in a heartbeat. Keep in mind this deal is exclusively for the 48-inch model, so if you were planning to purchase a larger version, you're probably going to wait until one of the other models is discounted.