Amazon October Prime Day gaming deals 2022: Laptops, video games and more

Amazon October Prime Day gaming deals are here with discounts on video games, gaming laptops and PC accessories. The retailer's first ever Prime Early Access Sale offers early holiday deals on all things gaming.
Whether you want to elevate your gameplay or treat your beloved gamer, outside of Black Friday, now is the best time to save. If you're frugal like me, you snag the best end-of-year sale, however, there are tons of gaming deals happening now.
Keep in mind that some Amazon deals like this $700 HP Victus RTX 3050Ti Gaming Laptop (opens in new tab) ($300 off) are for Prime members only. If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to shop exclusive Prime Early Access Sale deals. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for you to try before you buy. There's no risk and you can cancel anytime.
And not just at Amazon. Best Buy, Target and Walmart also offer early holiday gaming deals.
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale continues from now through Oct. 12. Check out our Prime Early Access Sale hub for more deals on today's best tech.
Today's best Prime Early Access gaming deals
- Acer Nitro 5 RTX 30 Gaming Laptop:
$929$749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3:
$899$649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Logitech League of Legends Gaming Mouse Pad: $49 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- The Quarry: Standard Steam PC:
$59$29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- The Division 2 Warlords of New York Expansion PC Code:
$29$9 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PC Code:
$39$7 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Prime Early Access gaming deals
Lenovo Legion 5 RTX 3060:
$1,149 $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $150 on the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz matte display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated VRAM.
Alienware m15 R7 RTX 3060:
$1,749 $1,662 @ Dell
(opens in new tab)Save $87 on the Alienware m15 gaming laptop. This machine has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, with Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It employs Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated RAM for graphics handling. Use coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" at checkout.
Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3060:
$1,499 $1,297 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $202 on the powerful Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.5-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel:
$299 $189 @ Amazon
(opens in new tab)Save $100 on the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel. It features floor Pedals, real force feedback, stainless steel paddle shifters, and a leather steering wheel Cover. It works with PC, Mac and Xbox gaming consoles. Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Gamestop (opens in new tab) offer this same deal.
WWE 2K22 for PC:
$59 $30 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $33 on WWE 2K22, a must buy for your collection. WWE 2K22 brings a host of new features and playable characters to the franchise. With a fully redesigned game engine, new controls, upgraded graphics, and new game modes, it's the best wrestling game we've seen yet.
New Logitech G Cloud Preorder:
$349 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50 when you preorder the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld. It supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link. Access libraries of AAA of PC and console game titles from the cloud — anywhere. Logitech G Cloud preorders ship to arrive by October 18, 2022.
Luna Wireless Controller:
$69 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller:
$59 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $10 on the Xbox Wireless Controller. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.
Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2:
$179 $154 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Save $25 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.
Meta Quest 2 VR w/ free Beat Saber: from $399 @ Meta Store (opens in new tab)
Get a free Beat Saber when you buy the new Meta Quest 2. In our Meta Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Meta Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award. This deal ends December 31.
HP Reverb G2 VR Headset:
$599 $349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $250 on the HP Reverb G2 VR — a solid gaming platform to immerse yourself in the metaverse with. Equipped with industry leading-lenses and speakers from Valve, the 2160 x 2160 LCD panels let you see more detail than ever across both SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality. The future is now, fellow humans! HP (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.