Microsoft Surface Go 2 benchmarks reveal specs ahead of launch

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is expected to arrive in the coming months, but we already know how powerful this budget-friendly tablet will be thanks to newly-discovered benchmarks.

As Windows Latest reports, the Surface Go 2 will likely come with an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD based on a mysterious 3DMark benchmark listing. Also, there appears to be two variants of the Surface Go 2: one with Wi-Fi only and another with LTE connectivity.

If those specs check out, then the Surface Go 2 should offer significantly more power than the current model. Released way back in 2018, the Surface Go offered customers a cheap alternative to Microsoft's other Surface devices, namely, the Surface Pro.

But that $399 tablet compromised on performance with its middling Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor. The Core m3-8100Y CPU rumored to power the Surface Go 2 is already outdated but it should be a step up from the Pentium CPU. We still hope Microsoft offers a high-end model with a Core i3 CPU for those who don't want to spend $1,000 on a Surface Pro 7 but need fast performance.

What we know about the Surface Go 2

Microsoft has yet to mention the Surface Go 2 publically, so everything we know up to this point is speculation. That said, there have been enough leaks and rumors for us to create a Surface Go 2 hub with an in-depth rundown of the device.

You can head to that link for a full breakdown or the TL;DR version is that the Surface Go 2 will have an 11-inch display and you'll be able to attach it to a keyboard accessory (sold separately).

We expect the Go 2 to cost about the same as its predecessor, so somewhere around $400. Microsoft hasn't set a reveal date for the Surface Go 2 (or Surface Book 3), but all rumors point to a spring 2020 announcement. However, there is a chance production slowdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak force Microsoft to push back the release.

The Surface Go remains one of the best budget tablets on the market, so we're looking forward to seeing what improvements Microsoft makes to the Surface Go 2 later this year.