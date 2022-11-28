Quickly now, this limited Cyber Monday deal sinks M2 MacBook Pro to lowest price ever

Cyber Monday laptop deals, and Cyber Monday MacBook deals in particular, are in abundance this year, but one incredibly awesome deal that caught our eye is that this M2 MacBook Pro just dropped to a breath-taking $1,129 at B&H Photo. (opens in new tab)

B&H Photo just knocked $150 off the M2 MacBook Pro. Its original price was $1,300. Now it's only $1,129! This beats Black Friday's lowest price for the M2 MacBook Pro, $1,150, by nearly $20.

This kind of discount is incredibly rare for such a new apple product, and stock is limited at this price, so don't wait. Pick up your M2 MacBook Pro before it's too late!

M2 MacBook Pro: $1,300 $1,129 @ B&H Photo

Save up to $150 on the Apple MacBook Pro M2. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID wrap it all up.

The M2 MacBook Pro in this Cyber Monday deal is only $1,129 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)! On Black Friday, the lowest price we saw for the M2 MacBook Pro was $1,150, so this is undoubtedly a steal.

The M2 MacBook Pro in this deal comes with Apple's 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU (and a 16-core neural engine), 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel display. As far as ports go, the MacBook Pro M2 offers two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

In our MacBook Pro M2 review, we lauded its impressive performance and ultra-fast SSD. The MacBook Pro M2's Laptop Mag Battery Test puts it at the top of today's laptops with the best battery life. It lasted an amazing 18 hours and 20 minutes of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

Plus, weighing in at 3 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the M2 MacBook Pro is a perfectly portable 13-inch laptop.

With such impressive performance, long battery life, and a comfortable keyboard to boot, The M2 MacBook Pro earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us — backed by our difficult-to-get Editor's Choice award.

