M2 iPad Pro down to lowest price ever in this exceptional Cyber Monday deal — and it's only been out a month!

The M2 iPad Pro has only been out for a month, but you can already get $50 and $100 off the 11-inch (opens in new tab) and 12.9-inch (opens in new tab) models, respectively, in perhaps the most surprising Cyber Monday tablet deal we've seen...so far.

Pro tip: either iPad pairs pretty perfectly with one of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals we've found over the weekend, not to mention the best streaming device deals. (Heck, anything Apple-compatible goes with this deal, OK?)

Why is this Cyber Monday deal so damn surprising? Well, as a rule, Apple usually puts their last-gen tech on sale first; we rarely spy Apple Cyber Monday deals on the company's latest-and-greatest tech toys. But this year the Apple gods are kind, as not only are the AirPods Pro 2 $50 off, but the M2 iPad Pro is on the chopping block, too. Zounds!

(opens in new tab) M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $1,099 $999 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off for Cyber Monday, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen pro tablet packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M2 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB.

(opens in new tab) M2 11-inch iPad Pro: $799 $759 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The smaller M2 iPad Pro is $40 off too, which makes this Cyber Monday deal even more affordable. That ProMotion display has a fantastic color accuracy for editing and content creation, and it works with some fantastic accessories like the Magic Keyboard and 2nd Gen Apple Pencil (opens in new tab).

Apple's iPad Pros are the most powerful tablets money can buy. They're super portable, super fast, and last up to 11 hours on a full charge. Both iPad Pros pack a Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion, the blazing fast M2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The hardware differences are incremental, as you'll see in our iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, but the increased performance of that M2 processor makes this a great option for creative pros. In short, the iPad Pro is versatile and powerful enough to replace your laptop. (Yes, even one of the best laptops or MacBook Pros.)

This iPad deal is doomed to die out soon, so snatch one before they're gone.