The Apple Pencil 2 just hit its lowest price yet — save $40

An Apple Pencil 2 price drop is a rare occurrence among Apple deals. If you're hesitant about picking up this iPad stylus due to cost, here's a deal you might like. Currently, Amazon offers the Apple Pencil 2 for $89 (opens in new tab) . It normally sells for $129, so that's $40 off and the Apple Pencil 2's lowest price ever. This is one of the best Apple accessory deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

Apple Pencil 2 compatibility spans across the iPad Air (5th and 4th gen), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd through 6th gen), 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad mini 6.

Apple's Pencil 2 is a must-have iPad accessory if you want to take notes, draw and sketch. It wirelessly pairs to Apple tablets and magnetically attaches for charging. Apple Pencil 2 works with the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), and iPad mini (6th generation).

In our Apple Pencil review with the iPad Pro 12.9, we found it to be one of the best styli we've ever used. By design, the size and weight of the stark-white pencil are nicely balanced. Thanks to its pixel-perfect precision and tilt/pressure sensitivity, Apple Pencil is on par with the feel of using a real pencil. In real-world tests, its double-tap feature for changing tools or turning on the eraser worked well.

The Apple Pencil 2 is ideal for students, artists or designers who want to draw, write notes or mark up documents on the iPad.

