AirPods Pro 2 drop to $199 in epic spring savings deal

Save $50 with this Apple AirPods Pro 2 price drop

Apple's best-selling audio wearables, the AirPods Pro 2 are on discount at Amazon . Whether you're looking for new earbuds or Mother's Day gift ideas, this deal is for you. 

Don't miss your chance to snag the AirPods Pro 2 for $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Typically $249, that's $50 off and just $5 shy of their all-time low price. 

This is one of the best AirPods deals in town. 

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. Over the 1st generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2 are powered by an upgraded H2 processor and  feature new touch controls. They also bring enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life to Apple's pro-grade earbuds.

Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles. 

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we loved the earbuds' personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes and impeccable controls. We were also impressed by their enriched soundstage and improved battery life. We gave the AirPods Pro 2 a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award. 

While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retains many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri.Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.

By comparison, the AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro are identical in size and weight. At 1.79 ounces and 1.78 x 0.85 x 2.39 inches, the AirPods Pro 2 wireless charging case is slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro's case (1.8 x 0.9 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces).

Put simply, the AirPods Pro 2 are a solid choice if you're in the market for some new headphones. 

