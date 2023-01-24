When did Apple's M2 iPad Pro get so cheap!? Grab one for its lowest ever price

Right now, you can get the M2 iPad Pro (opens in new tab) for its cheapest ever price from B&H — a great option for creative pros with a significant $70 saving.

Easily one of the best tablets that money can buy is now even better with a decent discount that makes it all the more worthwhile. We're surprised to see it so cheap, so early in the year. This is Black Friday tier!

(opens in new tab) M2 11-inch iPad Pro: $799 $729 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off for Cyber Monday, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen pro tablet packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M2 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB.

Apple's iPad Pro is the most powerful tablets money can buy — super portable, super fast, and last up to 11 hours on a full charge. This 11-inch model packs all the same big specs as its 12.9-inch sibling: a Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion, the blazing fast M2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The hardware differences are incremental, as you'll see in our iPad Pro 2021 review, but the increased performance of that M2 processor makes this a great option for creative pros. In short, the iPad Pro is versatile and powerful enough to replace your laptop. (Yes, even one of the best laptops or MacBook Pros.)

This iPad deal is doomed to die out soon, so snatch one before they're gone, Apple fanatics!