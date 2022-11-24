M2 iPad Pro is already down to its lowest price in shock Black Friday Deal — It's only been out for a month!

The M2 iPad Pro has only been out for a month, but you can already get up to $100 off both the 11-inch (opens in new tab) and 12.9-inch (opens in new tab) models in probably the most surprising Black Friday deal so far.

Why is it surprising? Well, the common rule is that we never see Black Friday Apple deals on the latest tech from the company — normally, sales focus on previous generation stuff. But this year is defying the odds, as not only are the AirPods Pro 2 $50 off, but the M2 iPad Pro is on the chopping board too!

(opens in new tab) M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $1,099 $999 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen pro tablet packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M2 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB.

(opens in new tab) M2 11-inch iPad Pro: $799 $759 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The smaller M2 iPad Pro is $40 off too, which makes this smaller screen prosumer tablet even more affordable. That ProMotion display has a fantastic color accuracy for editing and content creation, and it works with some fantastic accessories like the Magic Keyboard and 2nd Gen Apple Pencil (opens in new tab).

Apple's iPad Pros are the most powerful tablets money can buy. It's super portable, fast, and lasts up to 11 hours on a full charge. Both iPad Pros pack a Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion, the blazing fast M2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The hardware differences are iterative over the already fantastic M1 iPad Pro, but the increased performance of the M2 makes this a great option for creative pros.io support, the iPad Pro is versatile and powerful enough to replace your laptop.

iPad Pro deals this generous are only as good as stock permits, so don't hestitate too long.