Black Friday Apple deals LIVE: $199 AirPods Pro 2, $799 MacBook Air M1, and more!
Live coverage of the best Black Friday Apple deals available right now!
Black Friday deals have been going strong all month, but we're finally approaching the main event and our Black Friday Apple deals live blog will keep up-to-date on the best sales and values on Apple products and related accessories.
We're finding the best prices on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, iPads, iPhones, and anything you might want to use with your cherished Apple products.
Every year we review almost every product that Apple releases and we bring you the best Apple deals each month, so we are in a perfect position to let you know what are actually good deals on the best Apple hardware and accessories. Deals like the MacBook Air M1 for $799 (opens in new tab), AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $199 (opens in new tab), or the Apple Watch Series 8 for $349 (opens in new tab) are all excellent values available right now.
Follow our Black Friday Apple deals live blog to ensure you don't miss any of the best Black Friday Apple deals as they pop up through Black Friday and beyond.
The best Black Friday Apple deals live right now
- MacBook Air M1:
$999$799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2:
$249$199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air M2:
$1,199$1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- AirPods (2nd Gen):
$159$89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple MacBook Pro 14:
$1,999$1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro M2:
$1,299$1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- iPad Air 5:
$599$519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Max:
$549$449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch Series 8:
$399$349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple iPhone 14: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile (opens in new tab) or @ Verizon (opens in new tab)
Retailers with Black Friday Apple sales live today
- Amazon (opens in new tab): save on laptops, tablets, headphones and TV monitors
- Best Buy (opens in new tab): save on on laptops, tablets, headphones, monitors, TVs, gaming and more
- Walmart (opens in new tab): save on Chromebooks, laptops, TVs, games, and more
- Newegg (opens in new tab): save up to 65% on gaming laptops, hardware and accessories
- Target (opens in new tab): save on video games, headphones, tablets, laptops and more
iPad Air 5 at its lowest price of the year!
- Apple iPad Air 5:
$599$519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Apple's iPad Air offers everything you could ever want in a tablet. The base model has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Rounding out its specs are built-in stereo speakers, a 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP FaceTime camera.
The iPad Air 5 works with optional Apple accessories like Apple Pencil for note-taking and drawing. Pair it with Apple's Magic Keyboard for that familiar laptop feel (both are sold separately).
While we didn't test this 5th generation iPad Air, in our iPad Air 4 review, we loved its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. We also liked the tablet's solid battery life, lasting 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. iPad Air 5 reviews on Amazon average 4.8 out of 5-starts on Amazon. Satisfied owners praise its portability, speedy performance and gorgeous design.
Currently available for its lowest price ever at $519 on Amazon (opens in new tab), you'll enjoy this powerful tablet for years to come and know you got it for an outstanding value.
AirPods Pro 2 are at an all-time low of $199!
- Apple AirPods Pro 2:
$249$199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal is better than we imagined! Just days before Black Friday 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This is the AirPods Pro 2's lowest price ever and one Black Friday Apple deal you shouldn't wait on as we don't project them to go any lower.
Usually, the AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249, so you're saving $50. It's one of the best Black Friday headphones deals in town.
Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro are a solid refresh of the 1st generation AirPods Pro. Powered by an upgraded H2 processor, they feature new touch controls, enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life. Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.
If you've been waiting to pick up the AirPods Pro 2 then stop waiting, the recently released earbuds are a fantastic value at $199 on Amazon (opens in new tab) right now.
MacBook Air M1 at all-time low of $799!
- Apple MacBook Air M1:
$999$799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Apple's M1 8-core CPU-powered MacBook Air M1 has a long lasting battery and packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we praise the notebook's breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. It endured 14 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. After thorough testing, the MacBook Air M1 garnered a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from us, backed by our Editor's Choice award.
Now available for just $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab), matching the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's most affordable laptop, this is hands-down one of the best Black Friday Apple deals.
