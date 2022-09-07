Apple September event live blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 and more

Another year, another flagship iPhone to get hyped about. The launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is imminent, meaning we'll finally see what Apple has been keeping under wraps once it kicks off its "Far Out" September event today.



This is an Apple event, after all, so you better believe there will be a host of hotly anticipated product announcements. We're talking Apple Watch Series 8, an all-new Apple Watch Pro entry, and finally, after years of speculation, the AirPods Pro 2. Who knows, we may even see Apple's AR/VR headset make an appearance.



Nothing is set in stone, but reputable analysts and leakers have given us a good idea about what to expect — and this year's September launch event looks to be jam-packed. Whatever the Cupertino-based tech giant has in store, this live blog will keep you updated on everything announced as it happens.



Looking to find out the latest details on everything expected at the event? From last-minute rumors to likely announcements, we've got you covered right here.

How to watch Apple September 2022 event

Apple's "Far Out" launch event is kicking off at 10 a.m. PT/ 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 7 (that's today!), and there are plenty of places to watch the livestream.



Check out Apple's Events page (opens in new tab) or watch the event live on Apple's official YouTube channel. For more information on how to watch the Apple September 2022 event, look no further.



Fancy watching the action unfold with us? Find the special YouTube broadcast below.