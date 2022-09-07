Live
Apple September event live blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 and more
Find out everything announced at Apple's 'Far Out' launch event
Another year, another flagship iPhone to get hyped about. The launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro is imminent, meaning we'll finally see what Apple has been keeping under wraps once it kicks off its "Far Out" September event today.
This is an Apple event, after all, so you better believe there will be a host of hotly anticipated product announcements. We're talking Apple Watch Series 8, an all-new Apple Watch Pro entry, and finally, after years of speculation, the AirPods Pro 2. Who knows, we may even see Apple's AR/VR headset make an appearance.
Nothing is set in stone, but reputable analysts and leakers have given us a good idea about what to expect — and this year's September launch event looks to be jam-packed. Whatever the Cupertino-based tech giant has in store, this live blog will keep you updated on everything announced as it happens.
Looking to find out the latest details on everything expected at the event? From last-minute rumors to likely announcements, we've got you covered right here.
How to watch Apple September 2022 event
Apple's "Far Out" launch event is kicking off at 10 a.m. PT/ 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 7 (that's today!), and there are plenty of places to watch the livestream.
Check out Apple's Events page (opens in new tab) or watch the event live on Apple's official YouTube channel. For more information on how to watch the Apple September 2022 event, look no further.
Fancy watching the action unfold with us? Find the special YouTube broadcast below.
Wondering what colors the iPhone 14 will come in? Well, there's a good chance we'll see the recently announced green and purple options make a return. But what else is there?
According to user “yeux1122” on Korean blog Naver, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will come in Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Red, Purple, and Green, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have Graphite, Silver, Gold, Purple, and Green available.
That's not too different from what Apple leaker Jioriku on Twitter says: expect to see green, blue, black, white, red, and purple options for the standard models. The tipster also states the Pro model color options will include green, purple, silver, gold, and graphite.
Leaker Majin Bu on Twitter also gave us a hint of the iPhone 14 cases to expect, which, as always, come in a range of colors from a simple red to chalk pink.
Sure, the expected AirPods Pro 2 will most likely come in the usual white, but what about the Apple Watch 8 color options? First off, leaker ShrimpApplePro claims we'll see a new shade of red in the usual (PRODUCT) RED lineup, along with Midnight, Starlight, and Silver in the aluminum options. The stainless steel frame is tipped to come in Silver and Graphite.
Now I can say with 99% confidence that the iPhone 14 Case colors you saw in previous tweets will be official. iPhone 14 Max will probably only be called Plus pic.twitter.com/nM3Y95broQSeptember 4, 2022
The launch of the iPhone 14 could be in trouble in Brazil, as the country's Justice Ministry has fined the Cupertino tech giant 2.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered it to stop selling iPhone 13 and newer models.
As reported by Reuters, this is due to Apple not including a battery charger in the box, which is deemed to be an essential component in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers."
Apple states that the exclusion of a power adapter is to reduce the impact of carbon emissions, but, as the report points out, Brazil authorities have rejected this argument as is "no evidence that selling the smartphone without a charger offers environmental protections."
In a comment to Bloomberg, Apple states it will appeal the ruling ban on iPhone sales. “Power adapters represented our largest use of zinc and plastic and eliminating them from the box helped cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions — equivalent to removing 500,000 cars from the road per year," the company said in an email statement.
Apple is looking optimistic about the outcome, as the company says it has "already won a number of court decisions in Brazil on this topic and are confident our customers are aware of the various options to charge and connect their devices.”
Whatever the case, that's not stopping the iPhone 14 from announcing today. However, if you are looking for different ways to charge your iPhone, check out this awesome MagSafe stand.
And we're kicking off! Welcome to the Apple "Far Out" September event live blog, where we'll be talking all things iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and everything Apple might be hiding up its sleeve.
Without a doubt, the launch of Apple's next flagship iPhone is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and if the abundance of leaks and rumors ring true, we have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the iPhone 14 Pro.
As for the standard iPhone 14? Well, I believe I'll be skipping it, according to recent rumors.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.