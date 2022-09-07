iOS 16 features announced at Apple Event — how it'll make the iPhone 14 better

The highly anticipated Apple event today shed some light on the new features coming to iOS that will add some spice and somethin' nice to the iPhone 14 line that was announced this Wednesday.

Thanks to iOS 16, the next major update coming across iPhones, Apple fans should expect new lock-screen widgets and customizations, improvements to Live Text, Visual Look Up and Dictation, as well as updates to Messages. One of the most-talked about iOS 16 features is the option to rescind and edit texts.

"When is the iOS 16 release date?" you ask. Traditionally, Apple releases the new major iOS update shortly after the iPhone event, so chances are high we'll get iOS 16 by Sept. 13.

iOS 16 highlights from iPhone 14 Apple event

Women's fertility and menstruation tracking is a show-stopping topic with the introduction of Apple Watch Series 8. Apple announced that "all users on iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 can now be notified of possible cycle deviations based on log-cycle data."

This story is developing ...