iPhone 14 Pro battery may get a big upgrade — longest-lasting iPhone yet?

Apple's iPhone 14 is set to take center stage this week at its "Far Out" September event, and more details are emerging to tease us about all things iPhone 14 Pro. Now, it looks like we can anticipate big upgrades in the battery department.



In his latest Power On newsletter, oft-reliable analyst Mark Gurman indicates both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are set to get bigger batteries, with the source stating the models will "appear slightly larger overall" but will also boast slimmer bezels. Last year's iPhone 13 lineup received a much-needed boost in capacity, and this year looks to do one better for the Pro models.



While Gurman doesn't specify what battery capacity to expect, it's sure to offer significant improvements. The extra 280mAh of battery found in the iPhone 13 Pro delivered 12 hours of battery life in our review, which is almost a full 3 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro.



Along with the rumored A16 Bionic upgrade and adaptive refresh rate display, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could be the longest-lasting iPhones yet. It's important to note that the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Max aren't included in this alleged upgrade, giving this writer another reason to skip the iPhone 14.



Of course, the expected always-on display on the Pro models may hinder the flagship's battery life, but the bigger battery capacity is likely to help out in that department.

Example of battery percentage on iPhone (via iMore) (Image credit: iMore)

This isn't the first we've heard about the iPhone 14 getting a boost in battery. Earlier this year, the Economic Daily News reported that a new 5G chip from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) may help to boost the battery life on the iPhone 14 — moving to a 6nm radio chip.



What's more, the battery percentage icon on iPhones is making a return, meaning users will be able to see the exact battery percentage displayed on the battery icon on specific iPhone models.

iPhone 14 Pro inches closer

Gurman offers a rundown of specs and features the iPhone 14 will allegedly boast that we've been hearing about in recent leaks and rumors. This includes a revamped display design with a capsule-shaped hole, a 48MP camera lens upgrade, along with using eSIM.



However, we've heard a few more details from the rumor mill, including the iPhone 14 Pro possibly featuring satellite connectivity, the ultra-wide camera also getting an upgrade, and what color options we can expect.



Gurman also notes that he expects the iPhone 14 lineup to go on sale on Sept. 16, which is "a week earlier than usual." That's good news for those looking at those iPhone 14 pre-orders.



Only time will tell if all these claims come to be true, but we won't have to watch much longer to find out. To prepare, find out how to watch the Apple September 2022 event on Sept. 7.