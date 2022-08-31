New iPhone 14 rumors confirm new colors, features and some of our biggest fears

The latest iPhone 14 rumors have confirmed the new colors we will see for the phones, a couple of awesome new features, and two deal breakers for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As we get closer to Apple’s “Far Out” event , new leaks are starting to emerge. These latest ones come from user “yeux1122” on Korean blog Naver. Of course, these are just rumors, but this user cites the source as a “US developer source,” which means they could carry some weight.

New colors

(Image credit: Front Page Tech/Renders By Ian)

One thing we all know is that every new iPhone comes with some new colors to pad out the standard choices that most people get. That is the case for this new generation, too.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max look set to be launched in the following colors:

Midnight

Starlight

Blue

Red

Purple

Green

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will launch in the following finishes:

Graphite

Silver

Gold

Purple

Green

One big omission you may see in that Pro list is any kind of blue colorway. Sierra Blue is not making its return, which I was never a fan of, but neither is the gorgeous Pacific Blue of the iPhone 12 Pro. I’d love to be proven wrong, as blue is 100% my favorite color.

Also, as a bit of a rumor killer, there had been talk of a high-end titanium model, which has been shot down due to it being too expensive and too tricky to mass produce. To back this up, a previous leak from Apple leaker Jioriku also noted the color options for the iPhone 14, which are similar to what yeux1122 has outlined.

New features

According to the post, two important features are coming to the latest iPhones, which we’ve been hoping to see for a while. First, a stronger MagSafe magnet for attaching to accessories, because while this system is great, it’s certainly not perfect.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech/Renders By Ian)

With cases on, the magnets can be weakened somewhat, to the point that the iPhone can start to slip off wireless chargers. With stronger magnetism, this should resolve the issue.

Second, with the incoming A16 Bionic chip in the 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple may introduce improved thermal management in the form of a vapor thermal chamber. Under stress, iPhones have been getting hot for a while now, and I can only imagine how this cutting-edge chipset will generate more heat than ever before.

Better cooling will improve performance, which will be warmly welcomed by the prosumer community.

New concerns

Here’s where the bad news starts. Of course, the lack of a blue color in the Pro models will hurt for some (including me), but these two rumors will be more painful for sure.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Jon Prosser)

It starts with the lack of a 2TB storage option. That extra storage would be a massive help for those who use this for plenty of video capture, such as YouTubers and even people who whip out their phones for an alternate angle on set.

There seems to be a contradiction in Apple’s Pro phone, as the video capture is second to none, but the storage options don’t make it convenient to pros. But even worse, the base model may still be just 128GB, even though the $100 price hike seems to be locked .

This goes against other rumors that the lowest-end iPhone 14 Pro would double the storage to 256GB and makes that price jump so much harder to swallow — no matter how much Apple talks about inflation.

Outlook

One obvious fact we know is that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are going to do gangbusters. There will always be millions of buyers, but whether they will be happy with this news or not is up in the air.

You can sense the trepidation amongst our own team as well, with Darragh Murphy voicing why he will skip the iPhone 14 , and Mark Anthony Ramirez mentioning how the price increase is going to be damaging.

But these are rumors and leaks, so we can’t say whether they are 100% true. Only time will tell, and there’s still plenty of time for Apple to step back from the ledge of greed.