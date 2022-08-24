iPhone 14 event is September 7 — What could Apple's 'Far Out' invite mean?

Apple's September event announcement today confirmed the rumored September 7 date with the streaming event starting at its traditional 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The event will almost certainly serve as the launch for the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch Series 8, but there's always the possibility of another device or two sneaking their way in.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is the big hitter for the event with a number of enticing rumors swirling about Apple's updated flagship lineup. Perhaps the most significant of these is the addition of a new large-screen iPhone 14 Max model to take the place of the Mini (much to the dismay of small phone fans). That could quickly become the best selling iPhone if the reports are accurate as it would deliver a large screen iPhone for hundreds less than the Pro Max.

Speaking of the Pro iPhones there are quite a few rumors there as well. Unfortunately, one of the prevalent recent rumors is that the Pro models may both see a $100 price increase. What upgrades could warrant that bump? How about the elimination of the notch in favor of a "hole + pill" design similar to Android flagships? The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max may also be the only models to get the new A16 Bionic processor, although given that the iPhone 13 is already more powerful than necessary that shouldn't sway anyone.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech/Renders By Ian)

The cameras could be another major differentiator for the Pro models this year with rumors of a new 48MP primary wide-angle camera and less convincing rumors of a possible periscope zoom lens to make the iPhone more competitive with the 100x Space Zoom on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That name may be partially responsible for people believing the 'Far out" text combined with the star field on the invite could be hinting at the improved telephoto performance. However, it could just as easily be a boost to night mode in general or astrophotography, the latter being a feature that Google continues to dominate with its Pixel line.

Check out our iPhone 14 rumor hub if you want to catch up on all of the latest as we wait just a couple of short weeks for the event.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/@RendersByIan)

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a bit more of a mystery with a potential design change to Apple's squared-off look that was originally projected for last year. By far the most interesting rumor about the Apple Watch Series 8 is the introduction of a new Apple Watch Series 8 Pro that would bring with it a more rugged design, a larger display and a roughly $999 starting price. With Samsung's recent release of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro it is clear this market is drawing increased attention so it'll be intriguing to see if Apple is indeed rising to that challenge.

Check out our Apple Watch Series 8 hub for all of the latest on Apple's next wearable ahead of the event.

The event will be streaming live on Apple.com and on YouTube starting at 1 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Pacific) on September 7, if you can't catch it live we'll have the latest for you as it happens.