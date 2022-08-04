iPhone 14 color options leaked — say goodbye to a popular choice

Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are gearing up for an expected September launch, and a new leak is teasing what color options we can expect the iPhone 14 lineup to come in. Apparently, Apple is ditching a popular choice.



According to Apple leaker Jioriku on Twitter (via NotebookCheck), this year's iPhone color options include a few usual suspects, but a familiar color will be replacing a favorite. For the iPhone 14 and rumored iPhone 14 Max, expect to see green, blue, black, white, red, and purple. The green option was introduced separately back in Apple's March event, while purple came along after the launch of the iPhone 12. What's missing from the list? Pink, as the leaker states they've been told the color will be replaced by purple.



As for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, we'll allegedly see green, purple, silver, gold, and graphite color options. Again, purple will be replacing sierra blue — another popular color option. It's believed both sierra blue and pink are two of the most popular colors when it comes to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models.

Colors are as follows this year:iPhone 14 gets: Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White and Red. (Pink is replaced with purple from what I'm told) 🚀🚀🚀🚀iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max gets: Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. Purple takes the place of Sierra Blue as I'm told 🚀🚀🚀August 3, 2022 See more

As the report points out, other leakers have mentioned green and purple being included in the iPhone 14 lineup. We won't know for sure if Apple decides to ditch pink and sierra blue until the next-gen flagship phones are revealed, which is tipped to be this September.

iPhone 14 charging speeds

The rumor mill has been delivering many iPhone 14 reports in the lead-up to the launch, including a display upgrade for the Pro models, an always-on display, and prices reportedly starting at $799. However, Jioriku's information dump also reveals a battery tease.



The iPhone 14 will support 30W charging speeds, which is an increase over the iPhone 13's 20W fast charging and iPhone 13 Pro's up to 27W charging. The leaker also states that it "drops down to 27-25W (depends on heat) so results may vary." What's more, this is only for wired charging, as wireless charging speeds will apparently stay the same.



We're interested to see what colors Apple offers with the new iPhone 14 lineup, but only time will tell if these leaks are accurate. As always, take this in with a grain of salt. For all things iPhone 14, we've got you covered.