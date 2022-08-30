iPhone 14 Pro may get major ultra-wide camera upgrade

With Apple's iPhone 14 launch taking place at its "Far Out" September event, we're seeing even more rumors all about the highly anticipated Pro models popping up. We've heard about the iPhone 14 Pro getting a 48MP primary wide-angle camera upgrade, but the ultra-wide sensor may also be receiving a bump in quality.



According to notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter (via iMore), the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are predicted to be fitted with larger 1.4µm pixels in the ultra-wide camera. With larger pixels over the iPhone 13 Pro's 1.0µm ultra-wide, the next-gen flagship could see better low-light photography performance.

(3/4)I predict two iPhone 14 Pro models' ultra-wide cameras will upgrade to 1.4µm (vs. iPhone 13 Pro's 1.0µm). CIS (CMOS image sensor), VCM (voice coil motor), and CCM (compact camera module) have a significant unit price increase in this upgrade, with about 70%, 45%, and 40%.August 30, 2022 See more

As Kuo notes, the "CIS (CMOS image sensor), VCM (voice coil motor), and CCM (compact camera module) have a significant unit price increase in this upgrade," leading him to believe the main camera won't be the only lens to see improvements.



While the larger pixels will be a step up for those shooting in low-light environments, don't expect a change in megapixels count. Many still expect the ultra-wide to sport a 12MP lens, unlike the rumored 48MP main lens.



Since Kuo states this is more of a prediction, it's best to take this in with a pinch of salt (as always). The good news is we won't have to wait much longer until we find out all the iPhone 14 Pro brings to the table, and it makes sense Apple would offer significant improvements in the Pro model's camera department. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 14 may be one to skip.

All about cameras

Clearly, Apple seems to be making a big push in the iPhone 14 Pro's cameras. Along with the 48MP upgrade and now larger pixels in the ultra-wide, the Pro models could also introduce a periscope zoom lens akin to what we see in Android flagships like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, along with the addition of sensor-shift optical image stabilization to all four models.

(Image credit: Future)

The latter gives dramatically improved image stabilization that enhances video and low-light photos. It was first introduced with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and, while rumors pointed to its inclusion on the entire iPhone 13 lineup, most agree that it will be limited to the Pro models this year.



However, there may be some underlying issues. According to LeaksApplePro on Twitter, a source claims to have had some "hands-on" time with both the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The source states the Pro models come packed with an upgraded 48MP main camera sensor, but the upgrade may have some issues when it comes to Night Mode.



The source points out that there's some "optimization to do regarding night mode," and that it's "worse than the 13 Pro in that field." Apparently, when taking pictures, there is a substantial amount of noise.



Whether this claim turns out to be true? Only time will tell. The leaker doesn't say anything about the ultra-wide cameras upgrade, after all. Whatever the case, we're only a handful of days away from seeing the iPhone 14 in all of its glory.