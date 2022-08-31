Apple Watch 8 colors leaked — and it's missing popular options

The Apple Watch Series 8 is tipped to take the spotlight during Apple's "Far Out" event on September 7, and one burning question is what colors can customers expect in Apple's next flagship wearable. However, it looks like color options won't be a priority this time around.



According to known leaker ShrimpApplePro on Twitter (via MacRumors), the standard Apple Watch 8 is coming in a new shade red. This is the same (PRODUCT) RED we've seen on many products from the Cupertino tech giant, the new wearable will apparently come in a fresh new shade.



However, this may be the only new-ish color option available, as the Series 8 is tipped to have a limited range of colors.

Evening gamersHeres an titbits, more details about the standard Series 8: • Yes they are still 41-55mm confirmed If anyone still wondering. • The red of (PRODUCT) RED is a new shade of red. • the seal box’s design is still the same, except they added more glue underneath pic.twitter.com/0bqM4ze6ARAugust 30, 2022 See more

Earlier in August, the leaker teased the design of the Apple Watch 8, stating that it would have the same bigger design as the Apple Watch 7. What's more, apparently the base model won't have a titanium option, as this might be reserved for the rumored Apple Watch 8 Pro.



As for colors, the aluminum option is expected to come in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT) RED, while the stainless steel frame will come in Silver and Graphite. This means there won't be any Blue or Green color options, or Space Black Titanium and Gold Stainless Steel.



While we won't know for sure until the Series 8 is officially revealed, the limited color options could be disappointing for fans who preferred the more colorful variations on the Apple Watch. At least Silver will now be available.

No Apple Watch 8 delays?

ShrimpApplePro also notes there will be "little to no" shipping delays when it comes to ordering the Apple Watch 8. That's great news compared to last year, seeing how the Series 7 stocks suffered, which led to it launching nearly a month after it was announced.



What's more, according to the leaker's source, the contents in the box of the Series 8 look similar to that of the Series 7.



As for the rumored "rugged" Apple Watch 8, there's a "secret" the leaker wants to leave as a surprise at the event. As previously reported, DSCC's Ross Young and Haitong International Securities' Jeff Pu have independently claimed that a 2-inch Apple Watch display is coming this year. That would represent a roughly 5% size bump from the largest Series 7 display.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims this Pro model will feature "an evolution of the current rectangular shape, and not circular," but also refuted the flat-edge design and indicated it will use a titanium chassis with a more shatter-resistant display.



The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to launch alongside the anticipated iPhone 14 during the September event, along with new features coming with watchOS 9. Only time will tell what leaks and rumors come to be true, but speaking of, check out what iPhone 14 color options are expected.