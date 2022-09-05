Apple Watch Pro leak reveals design — and it comes with an extra button

A new entry in the Apple Watch series is expected to be announced at this week's "Far Out" September Apple event with the Apple Watch Series 8, and we may now have a good idea of what the Apple Watch Pro looks like thanks to leaked third-party cases and new CAD renders.



Spotted by tipster Sonny Dickson and DuanRui on Twitter (via Weibo), the new Apple Watch accessories are claimed to be for the new "rugged" high-end Apple Watch. Noticeably, the case shows off a larger display and cutouts for the Digital Crown, microphone, and side button on the right. However, more intriguingly, there is also a cutout for a new button on the left.



It isn't clear what the second button is for, but it could be another way for users to interact with the wearable. Since it's targetted for "extreme sports," as analyst Mark Gurman points out, it could add another function to help athletes quickly navigate around the wearable.

91Mobiles has CAD renders of the Apple Watch Pro, giving us a better idea of how it might look, too. The right side appears to have a noticeable protrusion for the side button and Digital Crown, and it also shows off a new button on the left below the speaker vent.



The report also notes the new size of the smartwatch, which "industry sources" claims to be a 49mm size. That's a significant increase compared to what we've seen in the Apple Watch Series 7, which goes up to 45mm.

Apple Watch Pro CAD render via 91Mobiles (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The Pro model has been tipped to be the biggest Apple Watch, with Gurman indicating that it will be notably bigger than the Series 7. In fact, so big that "it might only appeal to a subset of customers," Gurman says. As previously reported, the new rugged model is expected to have a 7% screen area increase, measuring nearly 2 inches diagonally with a 410 x 502-pixel resolution display.

Apple Watch Pro set to be pricey

91Mobiles also notes the price of the Apple Watch Pro, stating that the price tag will be "anywhere between $900 to $1,000." This is due to the upgrades and features its expected to boast.



Since it's designed for extreme sports, the "Pro" model is said to be made of a more durable formulation of titanium. Gurman previously hinted at this, claiming the rugged model will use a strong metal material instead of the usual aluminum, along with a more shatter-resistant display.



Along with this, it's expected to have a larger battery and a new low-power mode. With this in mind, pricing could start at $899 to stay above even the Titanium version, but for now, it's just speculation.

Apple Watch Pro CAD render via 91Mobiles (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Compared to the Apple Watch Series 8, which is expected to start at $399, the Apple Watch Pro will be aimed at extreme sports athletes, such as mountain biking, marathon runners, surfers, and more. It's targeting a niche group of consumers, leaving the expected Series 8 and next-gen Apple Watch SE for the usual consumers.



We're excited to see what the Apple Watch Pro brings to the table, especially if it's equipped with a mysterious button. That's not the only thing to look forward to, as the new line of Apple Watch products is set to be announced alongside the iPhone 14 and possibly the AirPods Pro 2.