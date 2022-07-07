Apple Watch for 'Extreme Sports' may finally deliver a vital upgrade

Apple is set to introduce a new extreme sports Apple Watch alongside the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 8 and the next SE model, according to a recent report. What's more, it aims to boost the Apple Watch's great weakness: battery life.



According to sources speaking with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the rugged model will be equipped with Apple's largest smartwatch display, measuring nearly 2 inches diagonally. This will see a 7% screen area increase over the current Apple Watch Series 7, and also the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 and next-gen SE model.



Earlier this week, DSCC's Ross Young and Haitong International Securities's Jeff Pu separately claimed the Series 8 will offer a 1.99-inch and 2-inch display. According to Gurman, this size increase will be reserved for the rugged edition. It's expected to have a 410 x 502-pixel resolution but will keep the design aesthetic of the current Apple Watch model.



Gurman also highlights the material that will be used in order to withstand "Extreme Sports." The Apple Watch rugged model will use a strong metal material instead of the usual aluminum, along with a more shatter-resistant display. Interestingly, Gurman notes that it will come with a larger battery so users can track their workouts for longer periods of time.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The Apple Watch is known for its short, day-long battery life, especially when compared to other smartwatches including the Huawei GT Pro 3, which can last for up to 14 days. If these sources are to be believed, this upgrade will be a highly desirable feature — not just for athletes, but for all Apple Watch owners.



As for other features, both the Series 8 and extreme sports Apple Watch will be able to detect a user's body temperature and will have improved tracking metrics for different workouts.

Apple's commitment to fitness

While Apple has yet to announce anything official, the Cupertino tech giant may have already hinted at its rumored rugged edition smartwatch. During WWDC 2022, the company introduced watchOS 9, which will give fitness fans much deeper data for activity tracking.



This included the addition of heart rate zones, allowing you to target a specific intensity for your workout and let your watch notify you if you are "in the zone." Additional fitness tracking updates include the ability to see splits, intervals, and elevation changes when running or hiking. These new data tracking features could also be used in the different extreme sports the rugged model is expected to track. However, we're still unsure what kind of sports the new model will track.



Earlier reports back in 2021 indicated that a new rugged model was set to arrive, but we won't know for sure until the Apple Watch lineup's expected launch date alongside the iPhone 14 in the second half of 2022. While we wait to see if a rugged model will boast a bigger battery life, check out which Apple Watch is best for you.