AirPods Pro 2 leak confirms big announcement coming at Apple event this week

This week, Apple's "Far Out" September event is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 14 lineup and new Apple Watch Series 8, but now there's another contender set to be revealed: the AirPods Pro 2.



Apple analyst Mark Gurman claims the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 will be unveiled at the event taking place on Wednesday, September 7. This means we can expect an official release date to arrive this month, despite many believing the second-generation wireless earbuds would be announced at Apple's October event.

AirPods Pro 2 render via 52audio (Image credit: 52audio)

“I reported last year that new AirPods Pro would arrive in 2022, and now I’m told that Wednesday will be their big unveiling,” Gurman states. “The new AirPods Pro will update a model that first went on sale in October 2019.”



To further back this claim, oft-reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes the AirPods Pro 2 will arrive this year. However, Kuo states they are set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022, meaning an October announcement is looking more likely. What's more, Apple has a consistent track record of releasing AirPods in October, including the AirPods 3 in 2021 and the first AirPods Pro in 2019.



That said, the AirPods lineup have had various launch dates, with the original AirPods being revealed in September 2016, and the AirPods 2 being announced in March 2019. Gurman has a reliable track record when it comes to rumors and leaks, and this is the first rumor that indicates a specific announcement date.



Whatever the case, all signs are pointing to the AirPod Pro 2 finally being announced this year. Previous leaks and rumors stated they were set to arrive back in 2021 and even in early 2022, but thanks to Gurman's report, we could see them as soon as this week.



What's new with Apple's AirPods Pro 2

After years of speculation, there's plenty to look forward to when it comes to the AirPods Pro 2. This includes an upgraded H2 processor that's expected to deliver better audio quality and longer battery life, an improved noise-canceling mode, lossless audio support via optical audio transmission, and motion sensors and fitness tracking tech.



As for the design, previous rumors indicated Apple will be cutting the stem off of the AirPods Pro 2, similar to the Beats Studio Buds. However, recent reports, including from 52audio, suggests the AirPods Pro 2 will look identical to the current model. Earlier this year, Kuo suggested the new AirPods pro would have an all-new form factor, which includes a wing-tip similar to the Beats Fit Pro.



Kuo also predicted that AirPods will switch to USB-C support in 2023. However, seeing as the AirPods Pro 2 are expected as soon as this week, they are still expected to get Lighting support. But that doesn't mean we won't see a case upgrade later on.



At long last, the AirPods Pro 2 look to be fast approaching. Of course, that's not the only big announcement we can expect at the "Far Out" September event. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are set to steal the show, along with the new "rugged" Apple Watch 8 Pro.



While we wait for the big announcement, check out the best AirPods Pro alternatives you can pick up.