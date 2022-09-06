What to expect from the Apple event 2022 — iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, Watch Pro, and more

"What can we expect from the Apple event?" is the question that's plaguing the tech world as the iPhone 14 event rapidly approaches. Of course, the highly anticipated iPhone 14 line will get unveiled. However, you may be wondering, "What else does Apple have in store?"

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a reliable Apple tipster who claims to have anonymous connections close to the Cupertino-based tech giant, we're finally getting the next-generation model of the AirPods Pro. In addition to the Watch Series 8, Gurman also speculates that Apple plans to unveil a brand-spankin' new rugged watch.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is the star of the show, and it's reportedly coming with a host of interesting new features, but the Pro models, not the entry-level variants, are getting all of the eye-catching goodies. Design-wise, the Pro models are expected to have a significant departure from the iPhone 13. They will sport a new "pill and hole" design, eliminating the controversial notch. When turned on, however, the cut outs will look more unified, giving more of an elongated pill look.

iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Jon Prosser/FrontPageTech)

Significant camera hardware improvements will be reserved for the upper-tier iterations, including a 48-megapixel wide camera. The Pro models will also get an always-on display and a zippier A16 Bionic chip — perks the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus will not get.

If you're wondering, "What the heck is the iPhone 14 Plus?", it's the new tier Apple added to its line that fits snugly between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. With its purported 6.7-inch display, the Plus is the cheapest large-display iPhone you can get from the 14 line. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have 6.1-inch screens. The iPhone 14 Pro Max shares the same display size as the iPhone 14 Plus.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech/Renders By Ian)

Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch SE

The most interesting rumor about the Apple Watch Series 8 is the introduction of a new Pro variant. According to Gurman, Apple is throwing the Watch Pro into the luxury, rugged wearable market to compete against popular brands like Garmin Ltd. Garmin currently dominates the $500+ athlete-targeted smartwatch market, but Gurman expects Apple to knock Garmin of its throne.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/@RendersByIan)

As we recently reported, the Apple Watch Pro will likely have a larger display and an additional button (the purpose of this button is unknown). It may also have a larger battery, a low-power mode, and a rugged titanium chassis. On top of that, its design will likely reintroduce the Watch Series 4's 2018 form factor.

If you're wondering about price, gird your loins! According to Gurman, the Watch Pro will set consumers back between $900 and $1,000. Whew! Not sure I would buy a $900+ smartwatch. It would have to truly push the envelope in terms of health monitoring (e.g. blood-pressure checks).

Speaking of health monitoring, the Watch Series 8 will reportedly come with a new body-temperature sensor and fertility-related monitoring. These will also be featured on the Watch Pro. The Watch SE is getting some love, too. A new model is coming, but it will share the same design as its predecessor. It's getting a processor upgrade, and that's about it.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple fans have waited forever for the next-gen AirPods Pro. The wireless earbuds are three years old; they're long overdue for an update. Fortunately, according to Gurman, the AirPods Pro 2 are finally getting unveiled at the upcoming "Far Out" event.

(Image credit: Apple)

Gurman didn't go into much detail about the new AirPods Pro, but according to the rumor mill, it's expected to have better battery life, improved noise cancellation, enhanced sound, and feature ambient light sensors. The latter benefits fitness users; it measures blood-oxygen levels and detects heart rate. There's also a chance the earbuds' case will be more compact and make the switch to USB-C, eliminating the Lightning port.

What I'm most excited about is the AirPods Pro 2's "Find My" rumor. The AirPods Pro are easy to lose, so if Apple found a way to make each individual earbud "findable" via the Find My app, I'm sold! Finally, according to 52Audio, the next-gen AirPods Pro should feature an updated H1 chip.

Wondering how you can watch the "Far Out" event yourself? The event will stream live on Apple.com and on Apple's official YouTube channel starting at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on September 7.