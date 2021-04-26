Lenovo's Tech for Mom Sale: Save up to 69% on tablets and laptops this Mother's Day

Mother's Day is approaching and chances are you're looking for the best tech gift for mom to make her life easier. Currently, Lenovo's Tech for Mom Sale offers lots of great mother's day tech gift ideas for less — up to 69% off.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab for just $199.99 via coupon, "MOMSLOVETABS". It normally retails for $270, so that's a $70 discount. It's one of the best tablet deals we've seen all month. Even better, Lenovo is offering free 2-day shipping on select products to make sure it arrives by Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab w/ Google Assistant: was $270 now $200 @ Lenovo

Save $70 on the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with Google Assistant via coupon, "MOMSLOVETABS". This tablet doubles as a screen-enabled smart home hub. Just like Lenovo's Yoga laptops, the Yoga Smart Tab is convertible. It has a built-in kickstand that lets you tilt, stand, hold, or hang it on a wall. As for specs, it features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS touch display, a 2.0-GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage.

The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with Google Assistant is one of the best tablets for mom. It doubles as a screen-enabled smart home hub with 360-degree far-field voice recognition. This lets mom play music or adjust the thermostat hands-free from across the room.

Specs-wise, the Yoga Smart Tab features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS touch display, a 2.0-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. It has a built-in kickstand that lets it tilt, stand, or hang it on a kitchen wall.

With a weight of 1.3 pounds and 9.5 x 6.5 x 0.3~0.9 inches, the Yoga Smart Tab is lightweight and the perfect size for comfortable viewing. Whether mom is streaming movies, her favorite TV series or music playlist, the Yoga Smart Tab's JBL stereo Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive sound. Lenovo promises up to 11 hours of web browsing (or up to 10 hours of 1080p playback) so mom can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment. As for connectivity, the tablet is equipped with a USB Type-C port, microSD card slot and headphone/mic combo jack.

The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is a solid choice if you're looking for the best tech gift for mom. There's no telling when Lenovo's Tech for Mom Sale ends, so don't wait to buy mom a gadget gift she'll love.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Bundle: was $600 now $500 @ Lenovo

Save $100 on this Lenovo tablet bundle deal via coupon, "APRILPROS". Perfect for mom, this bundle includes: a Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet, detachable keyboard, and Lenovo Precision Pen 2. The Tab P11 Pro packs an 11.5-inch (2560 x 1600) OLED display, Snapdragon 730G 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of microSD expandable storage. Quad Dolby enhanced speakers, a dual mic array, and an 8MP front camera make it great for watching movies video calls.

Lenovo Smart Frame: was $400 now $300 @ Lenovo

Lenovo coupon, "MOMSLOVETABS" also takes $100 off the Lenovo Smart Frame. It syncs with mom's phone and showcases her choice of photos or artwork via Google Photos or any other cloud-based app. Gesture controls make it easy for mom to change images with the wave of her hand. It has a 21.5-inch 1080p display, 1.5-GHz MediaTek MT8167S CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. At just under $300, this 15 x 24-inch digital canvas is a cheaper alternative to Netgear's $600 Meural Canvas II.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,250 now $750 @ Lenovo

As part of Lenovo's Tech for Mom sale, save $500 on the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 2-in-1 via coupon, "YOGA40". Lightweight and portable, this convertible notebook has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.