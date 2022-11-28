Lenovo Legion 5i Pro with RTX 3060 down to $1,500 in this heavenly Cyber Monday deal – praise be!

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are heating up like the flickering fires of Mordor, and the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro with RTX 3060 GPU is at its lowest price ever during this Cyber Monday doorbuster event. It's easily one of the best RTX 30 series gaming laptop deals we've uncovered over the weekend, and even cheaper than the $1,800 RTX 3070 model on sale at Walmart.

Act fast, because during Lenovo's Cyber Monday sale, you can score the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro for just $1,500 (opens in new tab) via the eCoupon "GAMECYBER18." Typically priced at $2,150 for this config, that adds up to a hefty $650 in savings — or 30% off the original MSRP.

This is literally the Legion's lowest price drop we've seen so far, and one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can get today.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (82RF0009US): $2,150 $1,500 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save 30% on the Legion 5i Pro with RTX 3060 via eCoupon "GAMECYBER18" in this Lenovo Cyber Monday doorbuster deal. This gaming rig packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz IPS anti-glare display with 500 nits of brightness for a best-in-class viewing experience. It comes fully loaded with an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a massive 2TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (82RF000TUS): $2,019 $1,799 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This similarly equipped Legion 5 Pro boasts a bright 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display and comparable overall performance. In terms of hardware, it packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD under the hood. You also get the same Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU to handle graphics on the backend.

In our Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review, we were stunned by its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display that lights up the night with up to 500 nits of brightness. We were also impressed by the laptop's excellent productivity and gaming performance. In fact, the Legion 5 Pro earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our illustrious Editor's Choice award. Not to shabby.

While we didn't test out the exact configuration found in this Cyber Monday deal, the Legion 5i Pro was built for gamers and creators, which means this machine excels at photo editing and video editing. This capable config boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a massive 2TB SSD. Oh, and it comes equipped with a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display.

Connectivity isn't an issue with the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro. It features three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet jack, and a headphone/mic combo port.

Now 30% off, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is pretty perfect for casual and career gamers alike. Still looking for other options? Keep checking our Cyber Monday laptop deal hub all day for even more savings and holiday steals.