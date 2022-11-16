Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3070 Ti is down to its lowest ever price in huge Black Friday deal

Right now, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3070 Ti GPU (opens in new tab) is at its lowest ever price after a huge $230 saving at Walmart. This is easily one of the best Black Friday RTX 30 series gaming laptop deals you can buy today.

Black Friday 2022 is alreadykicking up a storm of stellar price cuts, but not even we were expecting to see a discount this big on a system this highly specced — including 12th Gen Intel Core i7 power and a gorgeous 16-inch QHD 240Hz display. Oh, and did we mention you get three months of Xbox Game Pass for free too?

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: $2,019 $1,799 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This powerful gaming laptop earned our coveted Editor's Choice award. This model boasts a bright 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display and excellent overall performance. In terms of hardware, it packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. What's more, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU handles graphics.

In our Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review, we were stunned by its 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display that lights up the night with up to 500 nits of brightness. We were also impressed by the laptop's excellent productivity and gaming performance. The Legion 5 Pro earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our illustrious Editor's Choice award.

While gaming is this laptop's bread and butter, the Legion 5 Pro also excels at photo and video editing. The Legion 5 Pro in this deal, however, packs even more powerful specs under the hood. It boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. What's more, it's made the jump to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, meaning it can breeze past the latest PC games. Oh, and it comes equipped with a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display.

Connectivity isn't an issue with the Lenovo Legion 5 pro. In total it features four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet jack, and a headphone/mic combo port.



