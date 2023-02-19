Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 gets massive $300 discount in Presidents Day laptop deal

The best Presidents Day sales on electronics are in full swing with excellent deals on laptops. One standout deal from Newegg offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 Laptop for just $649 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for $949, so that's $300 in savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Lenovo laptop.

If you're looking for a traditional laptop, Newegg currently offers the Acer Aspire 5 for $599 ($210 off).

Save $300 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. This machine features a 16-inch AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU with 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and 512GB SSD on board.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5 has a 360-hinge design to easily convert from laptop to tablet and vice versa. This machine sports a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen and ships with its own stylus pen for sketching and jotting down notes. Internal hardware specs marry an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU with 16GB of RAM alongside AMD Radeon graphics. For fast file transfers and plenty of room for file storage, there's a speedy 512GB SSD on board.

We reviewed the 15-inch Intel model Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 and liked its solid performance, good audio quality and responsive keyboard. Its long battery life was also impressive, lasting 14 hours and 16 minutes on our Laptop Battery Test. We gave the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars. The review unit we tested didn't ship with a stylus, however, the laptop in this deal does.

At 4.6 pounds, and 0.7 inches thin, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is on par with its 16-inch competitors. It's identical to the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 and slightly heavier than the HP Spectre x360 16 (4.1 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Asus Vivobook 16X (4.1 pounds, 0.8 inches).

If you prioritize flexibility, snappy performance and a big display, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 ticks all the boxes.

