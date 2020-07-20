Legion 5i laptop gets $310 price cut in Lenovo back to school deal

The Lenovo Legion 5i 15 is the best gaming laptop to buy if you're looking for a low profile design. Lenovo's early back to school laptop deals takes hundreds off this gaming rig.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo Legion 5i 15 is on sale for $1,289.99 via coupon, "GEARUP5". This gaming laptop usually retails for $1,450, so that's a whopping $310 off its normal price.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop and one of the best laptop deals you can get today.

Legion 5i 15" Gaming Laptop: was $1,449 for $1,289 @ Lenovo

Save $310 on the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop via coupon, "GEARUP5". It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. This deal ends July 26.View Deal

Lenovo manufacturer's some of the best laptops including gaming-specific PCs.

This Legion 5i laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Legion 5i 15 review, we liked its clutter-free, well-placed ports and good speakers. We were also impressed by its 15.6-inch 1080p display which rendered a sharp, true-to-life picture.

Design-wise, the Legion 5i 15's understated chassis and dusky, “phantom black” finish is ideal for minimalists. At 5.4 pounds and 14.3 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches, the notebook is on a par with competing laptops like the Dell G5 15 SE (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches) and the MSI Alpha 15 (5 pounds, 14 x 9.7 x 1 inches ).

The Legion 5i equips you with an island-style, white-backlit RGB keyboard with a full numpad. For those extended PC gaming sessions, shield-shaped, concave keys, adds an extra layer of comfort for your fingertips.

In one test using the laptop's 4.2 x 2.8-inch touchpad, Windows 10 gestures such as pinch-zoom, two-finger scroll and three-finger tap performed well.

As for non-gaming performance, the Legion 5i's Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and 8GB of RAM took just about everything we threw its way. It juggled all of 40 Google Chrome tabs, including a Twitch live stream, a Netflix film, a 1080p YouTube video, and Google Docs with zero lag,

Just imagine how much multitasking you can do on this Legion 5i with 16GB of RAM.

Lenovo's early back to school sale ends July 26.