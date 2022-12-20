Last-minute shopping deal knocks $300 off RTX 3050 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

By Hilda Scott
published

Save $300 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Bargain shopping for last-minute holiday gifts? Best Buy's Last-Minute Sales Event has you covered. 

During the sale, the RTX 3050 Ti Lenovo Gaming 3 is just $599 (opens in new tab). It normally sells for $899, so that's a massive $300 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen it go for. Plus, it includes 3 months of Xbox GamePass for free (valued at $30). This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've tracked all year.

Order today and choose free 2-day shipping or pickup and have it in-hand before Christmas.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: $899 $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $300 on the AMD-powered 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. If you don't want to wait, you can pick up this best-selling gaming notebook PC for its lowest price ever. It features a 15.6-inch1080p display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce GTX RTX 3050 GPU handles graphics. Even better, it includes 3 months of Xbox GamePass for free (valued at $30). 

Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming 3 makes a great gift for gamers. This gaming-optimized laptop packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce GTX RTX 3050 Ti GPU handles AAA gaming graphics. Sweetening this deal even more, it includes 3 free months of Xbox GamePass (valued at $30).

Lenovo's signature gaming keyboard offers top tier media control and number pad features. In our Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 review, we were impressed by the laptop's performance and solid speakers. During testing, it endured 7 hours of continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. That's pretty impressive for a gaming laptop. 

In one test, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 handled a good number of Google Chrome tabs at once. Even with YouTubeTwitchGoogle Docs, and Sheets running simultaneously, there were no hiccups. 

At  5.1 pounds and 14.2 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is right in line with its competitors. It's on par with the likes of the HP Victus 15 2022 (14.1 x 10 x 0.9 inches, 5.1 pounds) and Acer Nitro 5 2022 (14.2 x 10.7 x 1.02~1.06 inches, 5.5 pounds).

Simply put, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a wise choice if you want a gaming rig that won't break the bank. 

Best Buy's Last-Minute Sales Event ends Dec. 24.

