Last-minute shopping deal knocks $300 off RTX 3050 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

It normally sells for $899, so that's a massive $300 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen it go for.

Save $300 on the AMD-powered 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. If you don't want to wait, you can pick up this best-selling gaming notebook PC for its lowest price ever. It features a 15.6-inch1080p display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce GTX RTX 3050 GPU handles graphics. Even better, it includes 3 months of Xbox GamePass for free (valued at $30).

Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming 3 makes a great gift for gamers.

Lenovo's signature gaming keyboard offers top tier media control and number pad features. In our Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 review, we were impressed by the laptop's performance and solid speakers. During testing, it endured 7 hours of continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. That's pretty impressive for a gaming laptop.

In one test, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 handled a good number of Google Chrome tabs at once. Even with YouTube, Twitch, Google Docs, and Sheets running simultaneously, there were no hiccups.

At 5.1 pounds and 14.2 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is right in line with its competitors. It's on par with the likes of the HP Victus 15 2022 (14.1 x 10 x 0.9 inches, 5.1 pounds) and Acer Nitro 5 2022 (14.2 x 10.7 x 1.02~1.06 inches, 5.5 pounds).

Simply put, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a wise choice if you want a gaming rig that won't break the bank.

