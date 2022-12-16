13+ Last minute holiday gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

Looking for last minute gifts that will arrive before Christmas? Luckily, you still have time to browse gift ideas and whittle down your holiday shopping list. The best Christmas deals on must-have tech are at every turn so finding the perfect gift doesn't have to be costly or stressful.

To avoid the anxiety of the holiday rush, now is the time to snag last minute gifts on Amazon and at big box retailers like Best Buy, Target and Walmart. Retailers and shipping carriers are working around-the-clock to ensure your orders arrive before Christmas Day, December 25.

With Christmas still a little over a week away, standard and next day shipping is a welcome perk during crunch time. You can choose to ship orders to your home or directly to the recipient before Christmas.

However, if you're really pressed for time, in-store pickup is your best bet. Typically, you can place your order online and it will be ready for pickup within an hour or two. View product availability and pickup times at a store near you.

Whether you're looking for gift idea inspiration or a specific gadget, we're here to help. From laptops to gift cards, here are 13+ last minute gifts that you can get before Christmas.

Last minute holiday gift ideas

(opens in new tab) 1. Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $999 $832 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $167 on the Dell XPS 13, our #1 pick for best laptop (opens in new tab) via coupon,"ARMMPPS". This machine has a gorgeous 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) touch display with 500 nits of brightness. Powering the machine is the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU paired with 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. We love the Dell XPS 13 for its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. It's the Editor's Choice best all-around laptop.

(opens in new tab) 2. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED: $549 $449 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Currently $100 off, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is an incredible value for the price. This machine has a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with 400 nits of peak brightness, a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) 3. Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $130 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) WUXGA touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core

i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM,

Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD. If you're looking for a flexible Windows or Mac alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid choice.

(opens in new tab) 4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $388 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $141 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S Pen in this epic holiday deal. It's $11 cheaper than Samsung's direct price and of the best tablets deals you can get. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review (opens in new tab), we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) 5. Returnal Standard Edition for PS5: $69 $29 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Returnal for PS5 (opens in new tab). Some of the game's highlights are its immersive atmosphere, compelling narrative and satisfying gunplay. It also has a grand finale to unlock (opens in new tab). Get this game before Christmas via delivery or in-store pick-up options.

(opens in new tab) 6. Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds: $99 $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds and get them by Christmas. These compact IPX4 water resistant earbuds buds offer great, sound, battery life, and personalization.

(opens in new tab) 7. Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Beats Studio Buds and get them for their lowest price yet. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

(opens in new tab) 8. MasterClass Online Classes: Buy one, gift one for $15/ mo. @ MasterClass (opens in new tab)

Give the gift of learning with a MasterClass membership and get another membership for yourself. This online education program will let dad learn from the best in the world. MasterClass offers more than 100 classes across 9 categories like Film and TV, Culinary Arts, Writing, as well as Music and Entertainment.

(opens in new tab) 9. Best Buy Physical Gift Cards: from $15 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy offers physical gift cards from $15 to $500. Choose from several designs including holiday, tech icons, music and more. Best Buy gift cards ship to arrive by Christmas or you can order online and pick it up at a Best Buy location near you. As an alternative, you can get a digial gift card. Simply you enter the name of the recipient, your name and choose an e-gift design. Add a personal message, enter the recipient's email address, set a delivery date and add to cart.

(opens in new tab) 10. Best Buy Digital eGift Card: from $25 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy offers personalized eGift cards from $25 to $500. Simply enter the name of the recipient, your name, an e-gift design (or upload your own photo), then chose the denomination you want. Add a personal message, enter the recipient's email address, set a delivery date and add to cart.

(opens in new tab) 11. PlayStation Store Gift Card: $75 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

One of the best gift for gamers is a PlayStation Store digital gift card. Choose from PlayStation digital gift cards up to $100. This lets your beloved gamer shop the store's catalog of games, add-ons and subscriptions. Get instant delivery with this last minute gift idea.

(opens in new tab) 12. Xbox Gift Card: $50 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a gift for an Xbox owner, you can't go wrong with an Xbox One digital gift card. Score that gamer you know up to $100 in Xbox digital cash to shop for games and entertainment for Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.

(opens in new tab) 13. Valve Steam Gift Card: from $20 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Treat your PC gamer or Steam Deck to a Steam gift card for the holidays. They can spend this digital cash on games in the Steam store(opens in new tab) courtesy of you. Valve's massive library is stocked full of PC games like Elden Ring which won 2022 game of the year, new releases like Marvel's Midnight Suns to retro arcade games like Galaga, Pac-Man and Dig Dug.