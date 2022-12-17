Best Buy Flash Sale: Save big on last-minute gifts

Best Buy's Flash Sale takes over the weekend with last minute gifts you can get before Christmas. For the next 48-hours you save big as you check items off your holiday shopping list.

As part of the sale, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop for just $799 (opens in new tab). Traditionally $1,149, that's $350 off and one of the best laptop deals of the year.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,149 $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on the Ryzen 7 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. This exceptional gaming laptop is thin, lightweight, delivers stellar performance and has amazing battery life. It’s a great all-around machine for students looking for a laptop that can double as a gaming rig. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory and 512 SSD.

Anyone looking for a powerful gaming laptop ought to consider the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU and a 512GB solid state drive rounds out its specs.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we were impressed by its slim design, stellar performance, and solid audio. We also appreciate its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life.

With a weight of 3.8 pounds and 12.3 x 8.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches, the Zephyrus G14 is fairly portable. It's lighter than the Alienware x14 R1 (4.1 pounds, 12.7 x 10.3 x 0.6 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

Looking for an everyday laptop instead? Best Buy also offers the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i for just $279 (opens in new tab) ($220 off). An unbeatable value, it has an 11th Intel Core i3 CPU laptop 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 256GB SSD.

Best Buy's 48-hour Flash Sales ends Dec. 18.

More Best Buy Flash Sale deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop: $499 $279 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $220 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i through Dec.18 at Best Buy. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.0-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Dell 24" 1080p Curved 165hz Gaming Monitor: $199 $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on this 24-inch Dell Curved gaming monitor model (S2422HG) . It features a 24-inch (1920 x 1080) LED 1500R curved panel. And with a 165Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync, it delivers nothing less than smooth gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense: $249 $159 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Saver $89 on the FitBit Sense during this weekend's Best Buy Flash Sale. The FitBit Sense is a popular smartwatch that features tools that help you manage stress and sleep. It can also monitor your heart rate. Other perks include mindfulness content, atrial fibrillation assessment, menstrual health tracking, workout intensity maps, and more.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299 $239 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 off the Xbox Series S. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. Microsoft’s low-cost disc-free alternative of the Xbox Series X (opens in new tab) packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units and 512GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Beats Solo 3 Wireless: $199 $119 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones. Give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. Get these stylish, bass-heavy headphones shipped free to arrive by Christmas Day.