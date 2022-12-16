Best gifts for gamers 2022: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox

Finding the best gift for that gamer in your life can have you stumped. Although there's no shortage of holiday gaming deals this season, chances are you're wondering, "What is a good gift for a gamer?"

We get it. There are all different types of gamers out there so choosing the right gift can be tricky. You have your PC gamers, console gamers, and those who like mobile gaming. And we can't forget the all-around gamer who spends their leisure beating final bosses on every platform.

Whether you're looking for the best gift for a PC gamer, Nintendo Switch lover, Xbox loyalist, PlayStation fan or mobile gamer, we're here to help. No matter what kind of gamer(s) you have on your holiday shopping list, our holiday gift guide has the perfect token of appreciation for your beloved gamer.

From the best budget gaming laptop to our favorite phone controller, check out our hand-selected gifts for gamers.

1. Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop

Asus TUF Gaming laptops feature the specs gamers need to play at high graphics levels — without breaking the bank. The base model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

To keep the price down, Asus engineers design the TUF Gaming A15's chassis out of plastic. Its brushed finish stylized with sharp lines and aggressive angles afford it an attractive "gamery" appeal.

We went hands-in with the Asus TUF Gaming A15 and the laptop felt like a durable machine. This comes as no surprise given that it's MIL-STD-810H tested to withstand extreme conditions.

See our full Asus TUF Gaming A15 review (opens in new tab).

2. Xbox wireless controller

Microsoft's Xbox wireless controller is the best designed and most comfortable gamepad for playing games across all genres. Prices start at $49.99 for the core controller, $69.99 for special edition models like the Lunar Edition and $179 for the beloved Elite Series 2 version. Luckily, during the holiday season, you can save up to $25 on an Xbox controller at several retailers.

The best PC controller to buy, the Xbox core controller features a comfortable, ergonomic design, textured grips and Hybrid D-pad. Broad compatibility lets you easily pair and switch between devices. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android, and iOS.

See our top picks for best PC controllers (opens in new tab).

3. Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset

Sony's Inzone H9 is one of the best gifts for gamers because it enhances the overall gaming experience. Besides powerful spatial sound, the Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset offers optimal comfort and lasting battery life. Although it typically costs $300, we've recently seen it drop to as low as $278.

Good gaming headsets like the Sony Inzone H9 lets players hear in-game sounds more clearly. This gives gamers the advantage of locating enemies easily to plot their next move. Meanwhile, the built-in microphone which comes in handy during online multiplayer games in which communication is crucial.

In our Sony Inzone H9 review we found its comfortable design and immersive sound and solid battery life. It lasted a whole 25 hours on a full charge with active noise cancelling toggled on.

See our full Sony Inzone H9 review.

4. Corsair Sabre RGB Pro gaming mouse

That gamer in your life will love defeating enemies with lightning-fast gaming mouse. Even when they're not gaming, they will benefit from the precise, smooth performance of the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro. This wireless gaming mouse crams strong performance into an ultra-light build and has a 90-hour rated battery life.

Versatile and customizable, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro is one of the best gaming mice around. It lets players fine tune their settings and personalize custom effects and colors to match their battle station.

See our Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless review.

5. Steam gift card

Any PC gamer or Steam Deck owner will be happy to receive a Steam gift card. They can spend this digital cash on games in the Steam store (opens in new tab) courtesy of you. Valve's massive library is stocked full of PC games like Elden Ring which won 2022 game of the year, new releases like Marvel's Midnight Suns to retro arcade games like Galaga, Pac-Man and Dig Dug.

The gift card route is the way to go if you're unsure about what games the recipient likes. If they haven't dropped any hints or you don't want to ruin the surprise by asking them, you can go wrong with a Steam gift card. Choose from denominations of $20, $30, $50, and $100 to treat your gamer to a virtual shopping spree.

6. Meta Quest 2 VR headset

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset is a great holiday gift if you want to give someone special a new gaming experience. Meta's Quest 2, formerly the Oculus Quest 2 is the most affordable, high quality VR headset out there. The $349 base model features 128GB of storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 SoC, 6GB of RAM and a 3664 x 1920-pixel fast-switch LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye).

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. We were also impressed by its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Meta Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

See our full Meta Quest 2 review.

7. PlayStation Icons light

Perfect for gamers of all ages, Palodone's PlayStation Icons light makes a great holiday gift. It features the iconic PlayStation controller button symbols on a sleek black base. The PlayStation controller's symbols are synonymous with console gaming.

It includes three different settings: standard lighting, color phasing, and music reactive mode for a cool visual effect. This officially licensed decorative piece complements any gaming setup or entertainment center.

First launched in 1994, the original PlayStation is the first gaming console to ship 100 million units. To this day, it's among the most renowned gaming brands in the world.

8. Nintendo eShop gift card

That Nintendo Switch owner you know will love a Nintendo eShop gift card. This way, they can buy the Nintendo game they want directly from the Nintendo Store. Or, they can use it to access retro games via a Nintendo Switch Online (opens in new tab)membership.

Nintendo eShop gift cards are available in denominations of $5, $10, $20, $35, $45, $50, $70 and $99. You can have the code sent directly to the recipient's email address via checkout. If you want to give your gamer a physical gift card, you can have it shipped to you (or their address) or pick it up at your local Best Buy within an hour.

Best Buy also offers PlayStation (opens in new tab) and Xbox (opens in new tab) gift cards.

9. Backbone One phone controller

The Backbone One is our favorite phone controller and that gamer you know will agree. It magically transforms any iPhone into a portable gaming console and features a sleek, comfortable design with tactile buttons. In fact, it makes mobile gaming quite addictive.

In our Backbone One review, we were highly impressed by its seamless multifunctional app. Players can tap into their gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation Remote Play, Apple Arcade from one user interface. We loved the Backbone One so much that we gave it a rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

See our full Backbone One review.