Black Friday Xbox controller deal takes $25 off Lunar Shift special edition

Black Friday Xbox controller deals are now live at just about every game retailer today. For example, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller Lunar Shift is on sale for $45 (opens in new tab) at Walmart.

This new release special edition Xbox controller costs $70, so that's $25 in savings. Of course, it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Xbox controller. We don't see it going any lower than this on Black Friday. It's also $5 cheaper than Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price. The online retailer makes up for it with the Robot White Xbox Core Wireless Controller for just $39 (opens in new tab) ($21 off).

If you're on the hunt for Black Friday gaming deals, it gets no better than this.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Core Wireless Controller: $70 $45 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $25 on the Lunar Shift Xbox Core Wireless Controller Special Edition. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Broad compatibility lets you easily pair and switch between devices. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android, and iOS. By comparison, it's $5 cheaper than Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price.

With a comfortable, ergonomic design, textured grips and Hybrid D-pad, Microsoft's Xbox Core Controller is one of the best PC controllers you'll ever own.

The Xbox wireless controller's form factor, button mapping and etched trigger grips help elevate your overall gaming experience. It connects to your Windows 10 computer or Xbox console via Bluetooth. It's the best designed and most comfortable gamepad for playing games across all genres.

Simply put, the Xbox Wireless Controller vastly improves accuracy, control and comfort during gameplay — even when your hands get clammy. Broad compatibility lets you easily pair and switch between devices. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android, and iOS.

