Apple fans aren't thinking about superstitions or Jason Voorhees movies right now —the floodgates to preorder the iPhone 16 will soon open. iPhone 16 preorders start Friday, Sept 13. at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT at Apple.com which is just one more sleep away.

Prices start from $799 for the 6.1-inch iPhone 16, $899 for the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus, $999 for the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro, and $1,199 for the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. For discounts that knock up to $1,000 off, see the iPhone 16 preorder deals this month.

Beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET, you may also preorder the iPhone 16 on Amazon for activation with Boost Mobile's prepaid service or at Best Buy, and Walmart for AT&T or Verizon's networks. Or if you're due for an upgrade, preorder the iPhone 16 directly from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

The new iPhone 16 Series features a new Apple A18 chip, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. Beyond hardware upgrades, Apple aims to even the playing field with Android phones by adding AI features and a new camera control button to the iPhone 16 Series.

Apple offers the aluminum-built iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus in a range of colors including black, white, and three new flavors: ultramarine, teal, and, pink. As for the refined, Titanium-strong iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro 16 Max, these premium phones are available in four finishes: Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium, reminiscent of Beskar.

So set your alarm clocks and reminders for tomorrow's iPhone 16 preorder kickoff. Although iPhone 16 preorders to ship to arrive at your doorstep by Sept. 20, don't be shocked if you get a day or two earlier. That's just one of the incentives of being among the first to call early dibs.

