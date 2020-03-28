iPad Pro still can’t survive the bend test: Here's proof

The new iPad Pro looks like it could be a laptop replacement, but you'll need to be a little gentler with the tablet than the MacBook it's replacing. YouTube channel EverythingApplePro bent an iPad Pro until it snapped in one terribly gruesome video.

There has already been a couple of rounds of "Bendgate." After the iPhone 6 and iPad Pro bent out of shape, Apple released a support document saying it is OK if your iPad bends a little.

We can't tell how much pressure is being put on the iPad Pro in this video but it certainly seems like bending it requires some strength. Yes, you'd hope that your $1,000 iPad Pro doesn't come out of the factory bent, but there are limitations to what a thin piece of aluminum and glass can survive.

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

The iPad Pro is significantly more robust than the first round of foldable phones out there, but it's still fragile compared with the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. At a minimum, this should make you consider picking up a case with your new iPad Pro rather than holding off until you can get that new Magic Keyboard case (coming in May).

While we trust you won't replicate the video and try flexing your iPad Pro, less aggressive bending can happen when putting your iPad in a cramped backpack. Still, you can still enjoy that fancy new LIDAR sensor and cameras, even if they haven't made the iPad any sturdier.