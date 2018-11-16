Bendgate 2.0? New iPad Pro Fails Pressure Test

Bendgate is back. This time, however, the 12-inch iPad Pro is in the hot seat.

Apple's new tablet bent and cracked under what appears to be alarmingly little exertion in a video posted on Friday by YouTube personality JerryRigEverything. The failed stress test, performed by host Jack Nelson, raises some red flags about the durability of the new iPad Pro.

As you can see in the video, Nelson bends the iPad Pro down the center without much effort. The tablet folds briefly with a disturbing crunching sound before the center of the display cracks on both sides, which causes the entire screen to fracture. As Nelson wittingly notes, "A tablet the size of a piece of paper, folds like a piece of paper."

As The Verge points out, several forum members have complained about their iPad Pros being bent. Many owners are reporting structural damage after everyday use, and some even claim their tablet was damaged out of the box.

We have reached out to Apple and will update this article if we hear back.

While these reports are concerning, it's worth noting that the iPad Pro isn't the only gadget to buckle under pressure. Apple's own iPhone 6 received heavy criticism after it was discovered that the phone was more prone to bend than other iPhones. But the hard truth is, any thin, large device will bend under enough pressure, some more than others. Tablets are especially susceptible because they have a larger, flatter surface area, and therefore, less structural integrity.

Our best advice is to treat your tablets and smartphones with the care you'd give to any other expensive item. Some best practices for protecting your devices include buying a rugged case and putting them in a padded compartment when traveling with a backpack.

Oh, and maybe don't try to see if you can bend it.