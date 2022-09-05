How to watch the Apple September 2022 event — the iPhone 14 is fast approaching

"When is the 2022 Apple event?" is now trending on Google, which shouldn't surprise anyone. After all, Apple is poised to reveal one of the most highly anticipated tech products of the year: the iPhone 14.

After months of speculation, rumors, and theories about the next-generation iPhone, we're finally getting an official announcement about the much-discussed flagship line. On Aug. 24, Apple announced that it is launching a livestream event titled "Far Out."

Read on to find out the date, time, and the best place to watch the tech spectacle.

When is the September Apple Event 2022?

iPhone 14 Pro render (Image credit: Jon Prosser / FrontPageTech)

The "Far Out" Apple event is scheduled to launch at 10 a.m. PT on Sept. 7. For your convenience, the event times are listed in other time zones below.

New York, New York - 1:00 p.m. EDT

- 1:00 p.m. EDT Dallas, Texas - 12:00 noon CDT

- 12:00 noon CDT Honolulu, Hawaii - 7:00 a.m. HAST

- 7:00 a.m. HAST Halifax, Canada - 2:00 p.m. ADT

- 2:00 p.m. ADT London, United Kingdom - 6:00 p.m. BST

- 6:00 p.m. BST Berlin, Germany - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Delhi, India - 10:30 p.m. IST

- 10:30 p.m. IST Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST

— 9:00 p.m. GST Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST - Sept. 8

— 1:00 a.m. CST - Sept. 8 Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST - Sept. 8

— 2:00 a.m. KST - Sept. 8 Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT - Sept. 8

How to watch the September Apple Event 2022?

iPhone 14 Pro render (Image credit: Twitter / DuanRui)

You can watch the Apple livestream via Apple's Events page (opens in new tab), which we recommend because, in our experience, it's often the fastest, most synchronous stream. You can watch "Far Out" on the Apple TV app, too.

Another way to watch the September Apple event is to visit Apple's official YouTube channel. You can find the link to the special YouTube broadcast below.

YouTube link for the September Apple Event 2022

Click on "Set Reminder" to get two alerts about the "Far Out" event: one thirty minutes before the broadcast and another one when the stream begins.

Apple's space-themed invitation and "Far Out" tagline caused quite a stir among tech pundits, causing many to suspect that astrophotography or satellite connectivity features are set to be revealed at the iPhone 14 event. While gossip about intergalactic-themed iPhone 14 features is scarce, there are multiple reports about the addition of a "Plus" tier, a new display design, a new 48-megapixel wide camera, and more.

We've already taken a look at some of the revelations we're expecting at the upcoming Apple event. Or, if it tickles your fancy, check out our iPhone 14 rumor hub. Also, don't forget to peruse our five rumored iPhone 14 announcements that may disappoint Apple fans.