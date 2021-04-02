Galaxy Tab S6 Lite gets $80 price cut, Galaxy Tab S7 hits lowest price ever

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a cheaper iPad alternative and one the best Samsung tablets to buy.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $269.99 from Best Buy. This tablet normally retails for $350, so that's $80 off its normal price. It's one of the best discounts we've seen for this Galaxy Tab and among today's best tablet deals. If you have room in your budget, you can get the Galaxy Tab S7 for $510 ($130 off) from Amazon — its lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $350 now $270 @ Best Buy

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen is $80 off at Best Buy. It features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage. Best Buy also offers the 128GB model Galaxy Tab S6 for $349.99 ($80 off)View Deal

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet is the cheaper sibling of the Tab S6 . Although it ships with the S Pen, unlike its pricier counterpart, there's no Dex mode desktop interface on board. The tablet in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

As we note in our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review , it won us over with its bright, slim bezel 10.1-inch screen and premium design. Its battery life was also incredible, lasting 12 hours and 40 minutes in our battery test. In our Galaxy Tab S7 review, we loved its breathtaking OLED display and fantastic quad-speakers. We were also impressed by its upgraded S Pen and optional Book Cover keyboard. Both the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 earned 4 out of 5 star ratings and the Editor's Choice award cosign.

During real-world tests, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's Exynos 9611 CPU and 4GB of RAM gave it ample power to run a dozen Google Chrome tabs, two of which played a 1080p video. The tablet's dual speakers delivered balanced, crisp, distortion-free sound that filled a large room.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S7 ran multiple apps at once, and seamlessly switched between DeX mode and the Android 10 interface. Even when we played music on YouTube Music, watched videos on YouTube, and ran apps like AccuWeather, the Tab S7's performance was solid.

At 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.3 inches, the 1-pound Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is as thin as and lighter than the Surface Go 2 (0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and the Apple iPad 0.3 inches, 1.1 pounds). Weighing in at 1.1 pounds and measuring 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches, the Galaxy Tab S7 is on par with the iPad Air (1 pound, 0.24 inches). It's a little lighter and thinner than the Surface Pro 7 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches).

Now dollars off retail, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 are solid picks for your creativity, productivity, and entertainment needs.