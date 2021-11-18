Fully-loaded Dell XPS 15 Core i9 laptop falls to $1,861 in early Black Friday sale

Dell Black Friday deals are on a roll with early offers on its excellent XPS series laptops. Black Friday is still days from now, however, our favorite 15-inch laptop is hugely discounted.

Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 with Intel Core i9 CPU for $1,861. Typically, this laptop goes for $2399, so that's a massive $538 in savings. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get today.

Dell XPS 15 deal

This early Black Friday laptop deal knocks $538 off the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) display, 2.5-GHz Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a 1TB SSD.

The Dell XPS 15 in this deal is one of the best laptops for video editors, photographers, graphics artists, and gamers.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we praise its attractive, premium chassis, and bright, vivid display. We also love the XPS 15's great overall and graphics performance which earned it a 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice cosign.

The review unit we tested had an Intel Core i7 CPU and juggled just about every task we bombarded it with. We expect the laptop in this deal to surpass it with fast and seamless multitasking performance.

By design, the Dell XPS 15 is made of CNC machined aluminum and carbon fiber which makes it lightweight yet durable. Moreover, the XPS 15 has one of the best 720p webcams you'll find on a premium laptop which makes it great for Zoom meetings.

Connectivity-wise the Dell XPS 15 gets you a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports — all with DisplayPort and Power Delivery. There's also a full SD card reader and 3.5mm headphone/mic combo on board.

With a weight of 4.5 pounds, and measuring 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches, the XPS 15 is on par with competitors like the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

At $538 off, this fully-loaded Dell XPS 15 is at a stellar price.